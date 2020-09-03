Breaking
Home Business Juul May Lay Off More Than 50% Of Its Workforce, Report Says
Business

Juul May Lay Off More Than 50% Of Its Workforce, Report Says

written by Forbes September 3, 2020
Juul May Lay Off More Than 50% Of Its Workforce, Report Says

TOPLINE

E-cigarette giant Juul is planning significant layoffs, the company said Thursday, as Juul sees its market share decline amid a crack down on vaping from U.S. regulators.

KEY FACTS

The Wall Street Journal reported Juul is looking to lay off more than half its workforce, whittling down its employees from 2,200 to 1,000—but the company hasn’t released details and only said it is “making a significant global reduction.”

Juul said it may also pull out of markets in Europe and Asia “that have not provided the kind of return necessary given the cost to continue investing in the market.”

Juul already laid off 1,000 employees earlier this year, discontinued advertising and announced plans to pull out of South Korea, Austria, Belgium, Portugal and Spain.

The changes come after Juul replaced its CEO with ex-Altria executive K.C. Crosthwaite last year at the height of mounting concerns around youth vaping. 

Crucial quote

“Throughout this year and against a difficult external environment. . . . Our category has endured even tougher conditions and it has seemingly become even easier to sell combustible cigarettes than vapor products,” Juul said in the blog post.

Big number

Juul’s U.S. market share has fallen to 58% from 75% in November 2018, according to the Wall Street Journal.

key background

Lawmakers have been targeting the e-cigarette industry over the past few years in response to a rapid increase in teen vaping. Juul, which has become the face of the industry, faces an investigation from 39 state attorneys general probing whether the company advertised its products to minors. The Trump Administration banned mint and fruit-flavored vapes last year, and California this week went even further by banning menthol-flavored tobacco as well. A spate of vaping-related illnesses last year, which were mostly linked to black market products, only further battered Juul’s image.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

If Bitcoin Crashes Below $10,000 It’s All Over—Here’s...

8 New Books That Will Make You A...

Oil Futures Will Languish Under $50 Unless Aviation...

The Value Of Authentic Entrepreneurship (And How To...

5 Lagniappe Questions For Drew Martin Gosselin Of...

Biden Claims Trump Has ‘Planned Cuts To Social...

12 Critical Elements To Consider When Looking For...

How Social Distance Readiness Impacts Policymakers And Business...

Intel’s Rebranding Reflects Who The Company Is Aspiring...

How to Choose The Right Adwords Agency

5 Concise Questions With Michael Vaysman VP Operations/Gas...

Another 881,000 People Filed For Unemployment Last Week

A Playbook For Marketing To Latino Millennials

Hybrid Office Meetings Could Be A Nightmare—Here’s How...

Doing The Hard Things: AI, Space, and Climate...

The Benefits Of An Advisory Board For Success

Volta Truck’s Electric “Zero” Promises Increased Efficiency, Safety,...

5 Questions For PLUS Products’ Chief Science Officer,...

All You Need To Know About The Microsoft...

Is Your Business Partner Holding You Back?

Leave a Comment