Kamala Harris Touts Takedown Of Predatory For-Profit College At Convention Speech

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – AUGUST 19: Democratic vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris … [+] (D-CA) speaks on the third night of the Democratic National Convention (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Getty Images

In her speech Wednesday night accepting the Democratic nomination for Vice President, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) noted that she was instrumental in taking down a predatory for-profit college chain, Corinthian Colleges, when she served as California’s Attorney General.

“I took down one of the nation’s largest for-profit colleges,” Harris noted in her speech as she told viewers about her upbringing and career. “I know a predator when I see one.”

Corinthian Colleges was a chain of for-profit campuses that abruptly shut down under the weight of federal and state investigations, which had found widespread evidence of fraud and false advertisements. Investigators accused the chain of luring students with false promises about its educational programs and career prospects, while saddling them with predatory student loan debt that was nearly impossible to repay.

Harris, as Attorney General, sued Corinthian, accusing the company of “false and predatory advertising, intentional misrepresentations to students, securities fraud and unlawful use of military seals in advertisements.” In legal documents, Harris’s office said that Corinthian engaged in “predatory marketing efforts specifically [targeting] vulnerable, low-income job seekers and single parents who have annual incomes near the federal poverty line.” Her office played a key role in Corinthian’s eventual collapse.

Since then, Harris has been a strong proponent of the Borrower Defense to Repayment program, which was established in 2016 in the wake of the collapse of Corinthian Colleges to provide student debt cancellation to borrowers defrauded by their schools.

Under Secretary DeVos, however, the Department of Education has been trying to rewrite the rules governing the Borrower Defense program since 2017. New rules that went into effect on July 1 of this year substantially weaken Borrower Defense relief by increasing the burden of proof required for borrowers to prevail, curtailing the amount of relief that can be granted, and imposing a strict statute of limitations. DeVos’s Education Department had previously held up nearly 170,000 Borrower Defense applications while the regulations were being changed, forcing borrowers to challenge her actions in federal court.

As Senator, Harris voted in favor of rolling back DeVos’s new Borrower Defense regulations, joining a bipartisan majority of Democrats and Republicans in Congress who supported a return to the prior rules. But President Trump vetoed the effort in May.

