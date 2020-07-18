Kanye West Is Apparently, Maybe, Releasing A New Album Called ‘Donda’ Next Week

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: Kanye West performs onstage during his “Jesus Is King” album and … [+] film experience at The Forum on October 23, 2019 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA)

It’s risky business taking Kanye West at his word these days. The rapper, fashion designer and 2020 presidential hopeful seemingly updates his plans publicly in real time, rather than, you know, actually solidifying them before sharing them with the world. In fact, West announced today on Twitter that he’s getting ready to drop a new album, though you might have missed it because he deleted the tweet within minutes. Oh, and it’s coming out next week. Next week? Yes, next week. We know it’s a lot to take in, but please try to keep up.

For posterity’s sake, here’s what we know about West’s apparently imminent new album, based on his deleted tweet. It’s called Donda, and it’s supposedly dropping on Friday, July 24. (Earlier this week, West also shared a snippet of a new track called “Donda” on Twitter.) Donda appears to be the new title for the previously announced God’s Country, as a photo of the handwritten tracklist shows songs titled “In God’s Country” and “God’s Country.” The tracklist also includes West’s new single “Wash Us in the Blood” and a song called “New Body,” which has been buzzing around the internet since last year.

Here is the alleged tracklist to Kanye West’s apparently imminent new album, ‘Donda.’

“New Body” was originally supposed to appear on the also-unreleased Yandhi, which West first promised in 2018. The leaked version, featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj, received positive feedback when it surfaced last July. It’s one of the more complete-sounding songs from the numerous Yandhi leaks, and fans have clamored for an official version for a long time. “New Body” trended on Twitter on Saturday afternoon following West’s announcement.

Of course, none of this means Donda will actually see the light of day next week. West’s album plans change with the wind, and his body of unreleased work rivals his official discography at this point. Fans are still waiting on Good Ass Job, Watch the Throne 2 and Turbografx 16, among others.

Prior to the Donda announcement, West encouraged his nearly 30 million Twitter followers to sign a petition to add him to the ballot in South Carolina. Is his far-fetched presidential bid a ploy to promote a new album? Is he teasing a new album and official version of “New Body” to secure more votes? Is this all just an elaborate troll job or the off-the-cuff antics of an artist operating without a playbook? Stay tuned.

