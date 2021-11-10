Keeping your business moving as you expand online

With the events of the last two years having a serious effect on the business strategies of just about every company on the planet, it won’t be too much of a surprise if you discover that your own business is not quite where you wanted it to be. As things start to get back on an even keel, your mind is bound to start thinking about getting things back on track or even expanding.

That progress, however, is unlikely to be made in the same way it was back in 2019. With the changes that happened during the pandemic, some aspects will have expanded to become ‘mission critical’, and others will have slipped off the radar completely.

Get on the cloud (and back it up)

Two of the things that have accelerated over the pandemic are the use of the cloud and the number of cyber-attacks. While the two are not unwholly connected, the move from in-office servers to the cloud may have lessened the blow rather than made it happen. To make the most of this situation as part of your own expansion, using a company like avepoint.com to manage the move and provide a backup can keep any possible disruption to a minimum.

Extend your website (but keep it simple)

If you are expanding, then you need to increase the number of services that people can buy or access online, not replace them. So, to keep things ticking over and the money coming in while you are making changes, you could look to support what you have already by using other platforms like Amazon and eBay, or whatever alternatives apply to your business niche. This can allow you to build and test your site’s new version and pick up customers that you might not have found by sticking to the way you did before.

Recruit worldwide look for the perfect team)

With your projects migrated to the cloud (and backed up) and your website under development, it is time to identify the additional expertise you need and find it. Whereas before, you may have been limited to those who lived locally, the fact that your projects can be accessed anywhere and at any time means that you can recruit from the other side of the world if you need to. Many freelancers and job hunters have also seen the changes to the way companies work now and will also be open to working for a company in a different country, especially on the salary front.

To wrap things up

As the plans for your business turn from survival to expansion, there are some extra things you need to consider that were not such large factors before the pandemic. These will include a secure, managed, and backed-up move to the cloud, expanding your current website or moving to additional platforms, and recruiting staff or freelancers from around the world to get the right skills for the situation, then you are more likely to keep your business moving while you are growing.