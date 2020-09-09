Killer Feature Cuts Hassle For Millions Of Android Users

Breaking
Google is introducing a new system which it hopes will put an end to customers being plagued by spam callers.

Dubbed Verified Calls, the system will display a business’s name, logo and reason for calling, allowing the caller to decide whether they want to answer the call. With many people refusing to even answer calls if the caller isn’t identified, Google hopes the service will both boost business response rates and put a dent in the scammers’ business model.

Google is keen to stress that there’s no data kickback for businesses here – Google says that “your phone number, device identifiers, and Google Account information aren’t associated with any Verified Calls details” and that it “doesn’t share information about you with businesses, besides confirming whether you can receive Verified Calls”.

Verified Calls will be turned on by default in the Google Phone app, which is the default app on many Android devices. The app will be made available for download later this week for owners of handsets where the manufacturers installs their own phone app, such as on Samsung devices.

Google is by no means the first company to attempt to tackle spam callers head on. Samsung’s Smart Call system, for example, not only identifies calls that it suspects of being spam, but often puts a name to callers who aren’t already in your contacts.

Apple iPhone owners, meanwhile, can silence calls from unknown callers and install third-party Caller ID apps that reveal spam or telemarketing callers.

Lucrative cold calling

Google cites a 2019 FTC report, which states that cold calling is the primary way people come into contact with scammers. Although most people hang up on such calls, often placed by automated systems, the median loss for people who are successfully deceived is $1,000.

It’s not clear whether Google is charging businesses to be part of Verified Calls. To take part, businesses must have access to Google’s dedicated server. Google wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Verified Calls is being launched immediately in five countries: the U.S., Mexico, Spain, Brazil and India, with Google promising there are more countries to come.

Source

