Knowing Your Numbers: Five KPIs That Business Leaders Can’t Ignore

Fred Cohen is the CEO of Zola Suite where he focuses on developing technology that enables law firms to massively scale their operations.

When I launched my first technology company two decades ago, my small team and I were fueled by passion. The product and being a visionary in a well-established marketplace were my main priorities; running a business was secondary. I realize this is a common thread across a majority of entrepreneurs in every industry, from technology founders to professional service providers like attorneys and physicians. Of course, passion will only get you so far. To have a successful business, you must ultimately focus on the business. Understanding the data, beyond just profit and loss, is imperative to success.

As we close out one year and look ahead to another, planning is top of mind for all business leaders. It’s the perfect time to examine the numbers and identify opportunities for growth. To assist in that process, I’ve compiled a list of the top five key performance indicators that you should regularly monitor, whether you have 24 clients or 2,400 clients.

1. Top Five Lead Sources

How do you get the majority of your business? Most entrepreneurs can anecdotally share their top referral sources, but that isn’t sufficient for sustained growth. To truly understand how you should invest your marketing dollars, it’s important to identify your top five lead sources, along with the percentage of new leads that they generate (by month, quarter and year). Granular data makes it easier to pinpoint any issues should you notice a decrease in incoming leads.

2. Net Promoter Score

How do your clients feel about your product or the service you provide? How likely are they to refer you? Your Net Promoter Score (NPS) gives you insight into satisfaction levels and serves as a good indication of those clients who are likely to remain loyal and promote your company to others. It also highlights those who are likely to cancel services or post a negative review.

This system generally revolves around a 10-point scale with three types of customers: promoters (those who provide a rating of 9-10), passives (7-8 rating) and detractors (0-6 rating). To determine your Net Promoter Score, you simply tally up all scores for a given time period and subtract the percentage of detractors from the percentage of promoters. Many tools can help with collecting and making sense of this data.

3. Monthly Recurring Revenue

If you are in a recurring revenue business, it’s absolutely essential that you know your monthly recurring revenue (MRR) — that is, all your recurring revenue normalized into a monthly amount. This key stat is leveraged by many subscription-based services and SaaS companies but can also be applied to other business models. While it’s a relatively straightforward metric that allows you to predict revenue, it can also be broken down to help you realize growth or churn, so you’ll also want to be sure to look at things like new MRR, expansion MRR (from upgrades or cross-sells) and churn MRR for those customers who cancel.

4. Adjusted Pipeline Value For Deals Closing In The Next 90 Days

To accurately forecast new revenue, you must have a solid understanding of your prospective customer pipeline and when deals are predicted to close. Part of maintaining an accurate forecast is assigning probability that deals will close (most CRMs have this capability), which will allow you to arrive at an adjusted pipeline value.

5. Revenue Growth Vs. Expense Growth Rate

When measuring a company’s growth, revenue is an obvious indicator of success, but it must ultimately be measured against the right time frame. As a general rule of thumb, I always recommend that revenue growth be sequentially compared to the prior quarter, as well as the same period from the prior year.

When considering profitability, revenue growth cannot be considered in a vacuum; it should also be compared to the expense growth rate during the same periods. These numbers may indicate that you’re spending too much, or have more room in the budget, for business development efforts.

While this list is in no way an exhaustive exploration of KPIs, it’s a good starting point for entrepreneurs who find themselves drowning in the data lake. If you can set aside a few hours each month to analyze these figures, you can still spend most of your time focused on your passion while keeping your finger on the pulse of your business. Striking that balance is key for any successful enterprise.

