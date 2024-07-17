Keeping Your Lab Safe: Top Tips for Securing a High-Risk Working Environment

Running a business is hard work, and if you’re in the business of lab work, things can be especially challenging. Putting in the work to come up with great ideas, managing a team, and dealing with your finances keep you mostly rushed off your feet, but given the nature of your company, there’s also a huge array of safety issues to consider.

Getting this stuff sorted should be one of the very first things you do, and of course, ‘securing’ your business can mean several things. This article will explore the main things you need to consider.

Getting Accustomed to the Basics

First things first – how secure is your actual building or office space? This challenge scales depending on the size of your business, but it helps to start at the level of an individual office.

Your first port of call should ensure that any exits and entrances are secure with well-maintained doors, windows, and good locks. If you’re not sure, a quick look over by an experienced Locksmith will tell you all you need to know.

The next job is to carefully consider the work you’re doing. You’ll have gone through the main tenets of lab safety when you initially set up the workspace, but there are extra things to think about depending on the specifics; for example, if you’re handling and managing delicate items sensitive to the elements, you’ll want to get yourself a Class 2 B2 cabinet to protect samples and specimens (as well as you and your staff). While not the main thing you’ll likely be handling day to day, it’s also crucial to store all important physical documents in a locked filing cabinet or safe (possibly one that’s fireproof if this is an identifiable risk in your lab).

Security in the Digital Realm

In this day and age, much of what you want to keep safe and secure doesn’t exist physically. Any business needs to pay close attention to how they’re storing important data digitally, and with this, there are many considerations – especially for lab-based work.

The type of data you need to store varies greatly from business to business, but in lab work, you may be dealing with the most private of data available such as tissue samples if you’re working in public health; it’s paramount that the data for such material – or any data involving personal information – is stored in accordance to the states privacy legislation.

Information like this should be stored and backed up on encrypted hard drives, as should the data that is routinely output by any lab equipment. You should also be sure to systemize your data by using appropriate labelling conventions: a lab is a place where you do not want to have even one piece of data getting mixed up, so proper attention given to digital filing is a must!

Securing Your Staff

Beyond securing the physical and digital aspects of your business, ensuring the safety and well-being of your staff is paramount. Here are some key considerations:

Training and Education

Regular Safety Training: Conduct regular training sessions on lab safety protocols, emergency procedures, and proper handling of hazardous materials. Ensure that all employees are well-versed in these practices.

Certifications: Encourage or require staff to obtain relevant certifications for handling specific equipment or materials. This not only improves safety but also enhances the overall competency of your team.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Adequate Supply: Ensure that there is always an ample supply of appropriate PPE, such as gloves, lab coats, goggles, and masks. Regularly check and replenish stock to avoid shortages.

Proper Usage: Train staff on the correct use and maintenance of PPE. Improper usage can negate the protective benefits and increase the risk of accidents.

Health and Wellbeing

Mental Health Resources: Lab work can be stressful and demanding. Provide resources and support for mental health, such as access to counselling services or stress management workshops.

Ergonomics: Ensure that workstations and lab setups promote good posture and minimize physical strain. Ergonomically designed furniture and equipment can help prevent work-related injuries.

Emergency Preparedness

First Aid Kits: Keep well-stocked first aid kits in accessible locations throughout the lab. Regularly check and restock them as needed.

Emergency Drills: Conduct regular emergency drills for scenarios such as fires, chemical spills, or medical emergencies. Ensure all staff know the evacuation routes and assembly points.

Communication

Open Door Policy: Foster a culture of open communication where staff feel comfortable reporting safety concerns or suggesting improvements.

Incident Reporting: Implement a clear and straightforward process for reporting accidents, near misses, and safety breaches. Analyze these reports to identify patterns and implement corrective measures.

By focusing on these areas, you can create a safer and more supportive working environment for your team, which not only enhances their well-being but also contributes to the overall efficiency and success of your lab-based business.

There’s a lot that goes into keeping a lab-based business safe, and these are but a few tips to point you in the right direction. As you look into each of these areas in more detail, you’ll find it gets more complicated, but don’t panic – take a methodical approach and follow the guidelines, and you’ll have things set up properly in no time.

