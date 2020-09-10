Leading From Home? Make These 14 Actionable Changes To Be More Effective

In today’s world, many business leaders have found themselves suddenly and unexpectedly managing their entire teams from home. This quick shift to fully remote work has come with numerous logistical, technical and communication challenges, and managers have had to learn how to navigate those obstacles while still maintaining a strong leadership presence.

The challenge is especially true for women business owners. Amy Stellhorn, founder and CEO of Big Monocle, an award-winning creative agency, serves as Women Entrepreneurs Chair for the Young Entrepreneur Council. She reached out to her fellow executives to see what wisdom they had to impart. Some of them were already leading remote teams, while others made the transition to work-from-home manager earlier this year — but they’ve all learned these important lessons along the way.

YEC members share their insights. Photos courtesy of the individual members.

1. Check In With Your Team Regularly

Check in with your team, be transparent and keep each other accountable. Our business had to completely pivot in order to adjust to a new life after COVID; the team was stressed and worried. Keeping communication open with everyone, and being extra transparent and vulnerable, got us through this transition and arguably made us stronger as a team. – Anna Anisin, Formulatedby

2. Encourage The Use Of Vacation Time

Remind employees often and explicitly to take vacation time. Create schedules that work for them and prioritize their mental health. We’re still in the midst of a global pandemic, economic uncertainty and a time of massive social unrest — it’s natural for them to feel high-strung! As a leader, it’s your job to create an environment that eases their anxieties in an uncertain situation. – Christen Brandt, She’s the First

3. Expand Your Employee Perks Programs

We have found it important to offer more perks than before to show appreciation during this trying time. We have sent all employees care packages, restaurant delivery gift cards and a stipend for home office needs, increased self-care, wellness expenditures and periodic childcare costs. We hold weekly virtual water cooler events and new hire “mixers.” Our staff feel understood and connected. – Carrie Singer, Quince Orchard Therapy

4. Provide Engaging Opportunities For Junior Employees

Continue to provide opportunities for junior employees who still require learning and development, as it is important to keep them engaged and foster their development. This could include letting them lead a Zoom call, but also have a buddy system in place where they are paired with a senior person who can champion them internally and provide a different perspective. – Sara Bonham, Willow Cup (dba Perennial)

5. Block Out A ‘No Meeting’ Day On Your Calendar

Be ruthless about your calendar! Block at least one day per week where you take no meetings so you can focus on deeper strategic work. Thoroughly examine and question whether each meeting from the last week was necessary. Was it driving towards decisions? Could someone else have taken it? When working from home we often have more control of this, so you can make real, lasting change. – Madeleine Niebauer, vChief

6. Develop A Non-Negotiable Morning Routine

When leading from home, leaders need to make their morning routines and their team’s morning routines non-negotiable. Create an environment where you can help support your team’s morning routines. Mindset is the most important thing for leaders and their teams, and having a morning routine is crucial to success. – Laura Egocheaga, Viral Growth Media

7. Normalize Home-Based ‘Interruptions’

I purposefully had my children come into my office during team meetings or even client meetings. Seeing that it is allowed and acceptable from the boss was crucial to our staff feeling safe having these “little” interruptions in their day. – Marjorie Adams, Fourlane

8. Prioritize Communication

The best thing you can do is communicate. Do multiple Zoom meetings a month. Do fun things like break-out rooms, Zoom polls and happy hours where you send them fun stuff in advance and play games. Show your employees you care. Lead them with optimism and kindness. – Jennifer A Barnes, Optima Office, Inc

9. Set Regular Team Meetings

I would say one actionable change that leaders need to make is truly staying in contact with your team. Set up weekly, bi-weekly and/or monthly meetings via a Zoom type connection. People need to know you are still there leading and helping and that you know what is going on within the company. – Kristy Knichel, Knichel Logistics

10. Create A Dedicated Work Space

Create a separate space for work and home. I’m so much more productive when my workspace is clean, tidy and has everything I need to get the day started. For example, I have a charging station on my desk. I have a mini-fridge in my office room. I have a tea and coffee station. I have my Bose soundproof headphones and microphone. Keep items nearby so you don’t need to scramble around your home. – Daisy Jing, Banish

11. Give Yourself Time To Enjoy Life

Take steps to avoid burnout! Leading from home during the COVID-19 crisis translates to not just running your company, mentoring and coaching employees, but also being the home-school teacher for those with children, taking care of elder parents, housekeeping, pet-sitting and all other aspects that come along with working &and leading a company from home. Take the time to enjoy life. You’ll be happier! – Terry Tateossian, Socialfix Media

12. Monitor Your Team’s Mental Health

Make sure to check in on the mental health of your employees. For many people, the combination of a seemingly never-ending global pandemic and the lack of human interaction can lead to depression. It’s important to understand how your team is feeling, and to make sure you’re doing everything possible to support them during this difficult time. – Lisa Curtis, Kuli Kuli Foods

13. Set Employees Up For Success At Home

Leaders need to consider their employees’ home working environments and provide them with all the tools and resources they need to be productive and successful. For example, we made sure all of our team members had a new laptop and smartphone so they are prepared to work from home effectively. It’s ensuring your team has everything they need to get the work done. – Kristin Kimberly Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC

14. Be More Vulnerable

Everyone is struggling with different things related to COVID-19, and being vulnerable with your team can build trust. I recently shared an image of my messy kitchen in an all-staff virtual meeting to share that we are all struggling and it’s OK to not be 100% in every aspect of your life. My team let me know that it made them feel less alone for me to be so vulnerable. – Kelsey Raymond, Influence & Co.

Source