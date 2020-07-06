Leaked ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ Footage Shows Off Female Viking Eivor

Assassins’ Creed: Valhalla

credit: Ubisoft

Ubisoft is doing its best to get rid of the leaked Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla footage that’s rolling around the internet today, but you just can’t keep a good leak down. As Joe Parlock reports, nearly 30 minutes of gameplay has leaked online, showing off an impressive romp through Viking-era Britain as well as some excellent-looking Viking combat. But what I’m most interested in is a long look at the female version of protagonist Eivor. You can see her at this Streamable link for the time being.

If that goes down, you can see her here in a screenshot:

The quality isn’t quite high enough to put many other good-looking screenshots in here, but it’s still nice to see the other half of the game’s protagonist in action. Ubisoft put the male protagonist front and center in most of its announcements (he’s also named Eivor), which has led fans of the series hoping to see his female counterpart in action.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla follows Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey with a choice between a male or female protagonist. Which led to sort of an interesting situation: while most players wound up going with the male Alexios, a sterling performance from Melissani Mahut made Kassandra sort of the unofficial star of the game, and if you look around the internet, you see a whole lot more Kassandra than you do Alexios.

That’s why a lot of fans were disappointed to see the female version of Eivor shunted to the background for most of these early promotional materials: while her existence was revealed through a collector’s edition statue, initial reveals focused on the male version.

It’s not quite the same situation as Odyssey: while Kassandra and Alexios did all the same stuff if they wound up protagonist, they were billed as different characters, and the one you didn’t pick had a role to play in the plot as well. That does not seem to be the case this time around, or at least that’s how I’m reading the fact that both versions of the character have the same name.

We should see more about Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla at Ubisoft’s upcoming event this month, and I’m hoping for the same sort of extended gameplay that this footage looks sort of like, as well as something that’s closer to the final quality of the game.

