Learning Pods: Helping Children Understand Classroom Concepts

Independent Owner/Entrepreneur of Sylvan Learning Center of Temecula. Ensuring the educational success in Temecula, California

getty

The online system of learning may not fulfill children’s learning requirements. Many children face difficulties in learning online through online sessions and recorded lectures provided by most learning institutions.

In the school environment, children not only learn from what they are taught by their instructors, but they also learn from their fellow students. If they face any difficulty in understanding a particular activity, they look at what their friends are doing and copy them, which can help them understand and give them the confidence to talk and share their experiences. This is not always possible during the pandemic, but in order to fill part of this void, learning pod centers can be a solution.

A learning pod center is a group of children studying together with the supervision of a credentialed teacher. It can be considered a micro-school where kids socialize, interact, learn and play together. The children in the group can be siblings, friends or from their parents’ social circle. If two or more children are in the same grade, they can help each other if they face any difficulty in understanding concepts.

Many children face difficulties in talking to people and making new friends due to their introverted personalities. They may not go outside to play because of their shy nature. Such kids also face difficulties in going to schools and interacting with their classmates. However, this problem can be helped by the famous divide-and-conquer strategy. The number of people they interact with is reduced in a learning pod center, and the teacher should try to increase their confidence level by helping them interact with the other children. Once they become confident enough to communicate with a small group of people, they may be able to talk to a bigger group as well.

The online educational system that is being adopted all over the world is mitigating the educational loss faced by the students, but it still does not allow instructors to teach the kids the same way they do in schools. For instance, if children who are learning to read and write in a new language face a problem, their teacher can show them what to do. This live assistance is not as easy when studying online, and sometimes it is not even possible. Similarly, mathematical problems require children to follow steps in order to find solutions. In online classes, teachers explain these steps, but some students do not understand them unless their instructors demonstrate each step. All these things can create a difference in what the teachers are teaching online and what the students are actually grasping.

Within learning pods, children can benefit not only from a credentialed teacher’s lectures, but also from seeing how companions are doing the same tasks. They can see how their friends are solving the same problems live and vice versa, leading them to acquire a better understanding of the subjects.

Learning pods, or tutoring services with learning pods, should have credentialed teachers who educate the students and help them better understand their courses. Before choosing a learning pod, parents should research how each center teaches its students, who it hires and what it does to keep its standards high to be sure the instructors are trained and that they teach the right educational curriculum.

Learning pods can foster a good learning environment. Teach children that these pods are created for studying with their friends, not for playing. To benefit, children should concentrate on everything the credentialed teacher says. Moreover, they should feel that they are as intelligent as the other kids studying with them within a learning pod, even if they need to look to their friends for learning anything related to their courses. If all of these things are taken care of, then learning pods can help students fulfill any losses they faced in their studies during the lockdown and acquire new skills through interactions with other children.

Forbes Business Council is the foremost growth and networking organization for business owners and leaders. Do I qualify?