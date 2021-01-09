Leveraging AI In Remote Talent Acquisition

AI has made headlines for the last few years, but after the new normal of remote work was accelerated in 2020, it has been more of an impact on remote talent acquisitions—which is expected to continue in the months and years ahead.

Since the talent pool has been extending with the remote work adoption, AI now has a much deeper role in finding the right talent in the vast network. Statistics suggest that as many as 52 percent of the HR professionals say that one of the toughest parts of talent acquisition lies in identifying the right candidates from a pool of a large number of candidates. HR professionals need to prioritize all of the different roles they are responsible for, and at the same time, they need a way to differentiate among candidates competing for the same role. In that part, AI can be used to predict how long a job occupation will take to fill based on historical data, allowing recruiters to reprioritize as needed. HR professionals can also use AI to determine the match between a candidate’s resume and the job occupation and make accurate predictions of future performance based on information about the candidate collected in the job application process.

To solve that specific problem by leveraging AI, IBM Watson’s IWR uses AI to leverage information about the job market and past experiences of hiring candidates to predict the time to fill and identify the candidates most likely to succeed. Watson’s AI derives required skills from job occupations and generates a match score against skills described in resumes. It also monitors hiring decisions to make sure they are free from bias. This makes sense because the remote talent pool is increasing, which brings a huge load for HR professionals.

To work AI in a robust way, there needs to be tight communication between talent’s skills data, machine intelligence, and data collaboration. GlobalWonks, a startup that provides a marketplace to connect enterprises with highly skilled experts, describes this as a centaur model. The startup leverages AI to analyze more than 25,000 experts’ profiles to assign them to the right enterprise in terms of their needs. “GlobalWonks is a knowledge-sharing platform utilizing its proprietary technology to match the enterprises’ on-demand questions or projects within its network of experts in minutes. Once a corporate submits a question or project into the platform’s network, the proprietary AI-based algorithm matches that task with the most relevant experts in the network to deliver real-time, actionable insights. This unique centaur model brings human intelligence, artificial intelligence, and data science together, while at the same time, providing the fastest and most cost-effective knowledge acquisition tool for organizations.” Cenk Sidar, CEO of the GlobalWonks, states.

During the candidate attraction part of the talent lifecycle, to attract larger talent pools is significantly important in the new normal of remote working. Chatbots, which use natural language processing well, can be deployed during candidate attraction to offer candidates the opportunity to ask questions, which accelerates the candidate attraction process. JobVite’s Intelligent Messaging resolves this by making it easy for recruiters to provide a text-based application process. This experience creates unmatched response rates, which helps recruiters attract larger talent pools and keep that talent engaged even recruiters are off the clock.

Since interviews have also been going remotely, video interviews are rapidly becoming an integrated part of the process. Analyzing the candidates’ emotions in the interviews is getting more important. HireVue, a video interview platform, uses AI-driven assessments by using candidates’ computer or cellphone cameras to analyze their facial movements, word choice, and speaking voice before ranking them against other applicants based on an automatically generated “employability” score.

MORE FOR YOU

All these enhancements reveal how AI is delivering value in talent acquisition. There is no doubt that with the new normal of remote working, the new ones will be integrated into talent acquisition life cycles in the upcoming term.

Source