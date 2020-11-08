Lightwave Smart Series Smart Switches Review

Lighting isn’t something we necessarily think much about, but it can make a big difference to the home. A recent house extension gave me the opportunity to think about lighting and take the leap into smart lighting. What this refers to are lights that can be controlled via voice or app. Back in the 1980s, it seemed amazing that Captain Picard could walk into a room on the Enterprise and turn on the lights with his voice. Turns out we did not have to wait till the 24th century- in today’s world of ubiquitous voice assistants, it’s par for the course.

If you think the whole concept of a “smart” home is ridiculous then that is fine, of course. Personally, I enjoy being able to sit down in front of the TV and have the lights just the way I want them, (all off, bar a bias light behind the TV) just with a single voice command. Or you can schedule your lights to go on and off as you please, which is handy if you’re ever away from the house for an extended time. (This happened on something that was known as a “holiday”. This “leaving the house” concept isn’t likely right now, but should the world ever return to any semblance of normality it will come in handy).

But what lighting system to choose? When choosing a smart light system, you have to decide if you want the “smarts” to be contained in the bulbs themselves or in the switch. Philips Hue is a popular solution that offers the former, and with a few of these lights, I can confirm they are high-quality solutions – the ability to turn them a wide variety of colors is particularly appealing. However, they are also relatively high cost, and while they are LED, the bulb will eventually go, so when you replace them you’ll have to throw away the smart tech part as well, which seems wasteful.

After consideration, it seemed more logical to have the tech inside the light switch so you can use a regular bulb. After looking around I discovered the “Lightwave Smart Series”. These are dimmable switches and power plugs that simply replace a conventional light switch and power points so you can control your lights with the app, or voice. As well as supporting Amazon’s Alexa assistant, Samsung Smart Things ecosystem and Google Assistant it also supports Apple HomeKit so you can use Siri on your phone (or HomePod) to control your lights too.

While Apple tends to lead in most areas products that support HomeKit are relatively thin on the ground so support for it is a great checkbox feature to have. Note that this support for HomeKit is also one of the ways Lightwave differentiates from the first generation “Connect” kit. The Smart Series requires the “Link Plus” hub to connect.

You can also use an app for simple scheduling or more complex interactions through support for the IFTTT protocol, (If This Then That), which lets you do clever things automatically – assuming you have the nous and the patience to set them up (I don’t, so I didn’t).

The Lightwave light and power switches aren’t cheap though. In the UK you’re looking at around £60 for a single gang Smart Dimmer, £100 for a 2-gang, £160 for a three gang and £200 for a 4-gang. The Smart Socket plug is £30 and the Link Plus hub, which is required, is £130. (And will also need a spare port in your router).

The Lightwave start kit consists of a hub, power socket, and a one-gang light switch Lightwave

If you want to replace the whole house that will quickly mount up, but of course you can do it gradually.

Lightwave also offers Smart Mini Relays so you can control things other than lights – door, gates curtains, and other circuits could be controlled via the app too.

My needs, at least to start were modest, so I began with the Lighting & Power Starter Kit, consisting of the Link Plus hub (L2), a single gang Smart Dimmer light switch (L21), and a Smart Socket (L42) power plug, representing a small saving of £10 over buying them separately. I also had a 2-gang Smart Dimmer (L22).

The switches and sockets are available in stainless steel or a white finish; I chose the former as I think it looks more premium, but it is good to have a choice.

Rather than a conventional rocker switch the Lightwave switches contain a button for up and another for down – you hold the button down to control the dimmer function. In the app you can also change the color of the LED, which proved useful for the Wife Acceptance Factor – the default red for off was deemed aggressive, so I went for white, with blue for on. (Yellow, turquoise, purple, and green are your other choices).

The Lightwave app lets you control the lights and even keep an eye on power consumption. Benny Har-Even

The benefit of having the tech in the light switch is that you can make a saving by using any standard bulbs. One mistake I made was that I bought my LED bulbs first. However, there is a compatibility list for Lightwave. Sod’s law, it meant that my lights did not fully turn off, leaving a dim glow. However, all was not lost – the app offers a calibration mode that will do its best to detect and match the capabilities of your bulbs, but this method isn’t guaranteed. It did improve things for me, and now only one of four lights stays on all night in the dining room. I’ll take that as a win. My advice, if you already have lights and you want to upgrade then hold onto the receipt in case you have issues but choosing from the compatibility list will be the way to go.

The big issue for me was installation. While I got an electrician to install one light switch, after lockdown I braved having a go myself to install the power socket, even though I had never installed one in my life. Always remember to turn off the ring controlling the lights or sockets you are working on – and if you’re not sure what ring it is turn off all the electricity at the consumer unit.

Much to my surprise and delight, I managed to install the power socket successfully with the assistance of the instructions and helpful Lightwave support over the phone. I then went on to tackle a two-gang light switch and nearly got it right. It turned out the wiring to the outside lights was overly complicated and the wiring poorly labeled so one outside light stays on all the time. If you’re not sure you can deal with the hassle, you’ll need to get an electrician in though that will of course add to the cost.

One thing to bear in mind is that the electronics mean that switches are quick bulky so Lightwave recommends backboxes deeper than 25cm – mine were not, so I had to use the included spacer to get them to fit – if you want the sockets or lights to be flush you’ll have to get deeper backboxes, which could be a hassle.

Once set up I was very pleased with the Amazon Alex and Apple HomeKit integration and was able to turn lights on and off and set up routines as I wished. I can now set lights as and when I want them. I especially like turning off all the lights in the house with a single command, which is handy for the bedtime routine.

Bear in mind that there are two Lightwave apps – (the Lightwave RF app is for the older series) which is confusing. While I was able to use the Lightwave app to set schedules it’s someone unintuitive to use – here HomeKit is much more user-friendly. In the Lightwave app, you can enter your electricity tariff and the app will then monitor your energy consumption.

Once passed the set-up barrier, I’m very pleased with Lightwave. It’s well-made kit, that looks good, does what it should, and I fully intend to gradually add more switches throughout the house.

