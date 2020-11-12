Lilly Singh, Will Smith And Odell Beckham Jr Backed Dog Food Company, Jinx, Shatters Records At Petco

Lilly Singh, Will Smith and Odell Beckham Jr are just a few of the celebrities backing Jinx, a premium doggie kibble company. The category creating brand uses superfoods, science, wellness and nutrition experts to formulate their tasty treats for dogs. Jinx’s recipes use better for you or should I say better for your dog, ingredients like organic chicken and more than twenty superfoods. No other brand in the space does that. Don’t take my word for it. Dogs’ stomachs everywhere have spoken, according to Sameer Mehta, Co-founder of Jinx, “We have outperformed leading brands on independent trials for digestibility, stool quality and palatability for dogs. And our dog digestibility scores are great.”

Jinx “Spokes-dog” Kai Photo courtesy: Jinx

Those doggie tastebuds are big business, particularly doggies whose parents shop at Petco. Jinx has surpassed any and all sales projections set by the retailer in the dry dog food category. The dry food dog market itself is $20 billion dollars and Jinx is poised to become an industry leader. “Jinx is at the forefront the exploding pet wellness industry. Their approach to pet wellness and nutrition is designed for the modern dog and the modern dog parent,” says Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-founder, managing partner at Initialized Capital and lead financial backer behind Jinx.

Jinx Co-founder, Sameer Mehta with his dog Kai Photo courtesy: Jinx

“We believe it’s our differentiated product offering and creative marketing initiatives that are driving increased traffic to Petco. And the Petco consumer has found a new alternative to the many outdated kibbles on the market” Mehta says. Petco Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, Darren MacDonald, agrees “Our e-commerce business was a top priority and an area of growth for our business since well before Covid. The pandemic has only accelerated that focus. The partnership with Jinx was a natural fit as we continue to focus on high quality, curated nutrition offerings that support pets’ health and wellbeing.” Jinx’s best-selling mix includes salmon, brown rice and sweet potato. And in case your dog needs variety word has it that some very lucky dogs got a sneak peek, I mean sneak taste at Jinx’s new holiday dog treat, Pumpkin and Apple. And they loved it.

Jinx dog food now available at Petco Photo courtesy Jinx

With the start of the new year right around the corner, maybe your ‘get healthy’ resolutions should extend to your doggies as well. Odell Beckham Jr., NFL player for the Cleveland Browns, inspires us on the field as an athlete and off the field as a dog dad, adding that “As a professional athlete I am very consistent with what I put into my own body. I wanted to provide the same care and attention for my own dogs.”

