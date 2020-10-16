How To Live Below Your Means

While living within your means is a good idea, if you are always skimming the line and struggling in the last few days before you get paid, it might be time to re-evaluate your methodology.

Living below your means does not mean you need to scrape by on the bare minimum, never allowing yourself any enjoyment or niceties.

It simply means finding ways to ensure you always have money left at the end of each month.

Something as simple as looking for offers or discounts before buying an item online, rather than paying full price, can leave you with more money to play with at the end of the month.

It’s always worth having a Google before you get through to the checkout.

Here are more ideas on how to live within your means…

Find Cheaper Alternatives

There is usually a cheaper way to buy something and, so long as there is still quality, it is normally a good idea.

Getting rid of addictions such as smoking can help save money.

Using the following example (via the link), buying one pound e liquid rather than spending over £9 on a pack of cigarettes will benefit both your budget and your body.

Do It Yourself

There are many things that you might be paying for that, if you take the time to learn, you could do yourself.

Even something as special as a hair cut can be done yourself at home – following a guide video might help with this, and don’t try anything too complicated too soon.

It might take a few tries with simpler styles, but soon you can save yourself a lot of money and have creative freedom on your own locks.

The same can be said for your home décor.

Painting, assembling of units, and garden alterations can all be achieved with a bit of hard work and a creative mind.

This can save you a lot of money, particularly if you usually pay someone for the convenience of not having to put in the work yourself.

Cook At Home

Eating out can get expensive, especially if you do it fairly often. The same can be said for ordering food for delivery.

Instead of this, buying your own ingredients and cooking at home can save you money.

There is no reason why you still can’t socialise.

Opt for cooking a meal for your friends rather than wasting all your cash on a single meal in a restaurant.

If you take it in turns to host, you can all benefit from the savings, and enjoy each other’s culinary skills.

Finding ways to save money might not be easy, but it is certainly feasible.

Changing your lifestyle choices, habits, and any impulses can help you to increase your savings and make those last few days before pay day feel incredibly easy.