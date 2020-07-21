Lock Her Up? The Return Of Hillary Clinton Should Worry Democrats

On the first episode of Joy Reid’s new MSNBC show The ReidOut, on Monday night Hillary Clinton had a lot to say. With the presidential election less than four months away, that might not be a good thing for Joe Biden.

During the broadcast, the former U.S. Senator and Secretary of State addressed several questions about President Trump, her former 2016 presidential campaign rival. In doing so, she leveled some fierce criticism at the President while also speculating about the reasons for his commutation of Roger Stone’s federal criminal conviction.

When asked about Stone’s commutation, Clinton speculated on the rationalization behind Trump’s move.

“It’s clear that Stone threatened [Trump] privately and publicly of what he would say if he had to go to prison,” Clinton said. “This is a continuation of the cover-up, it’s an ongoing cover-up, that Trump and Stone are two of the major participants in, to try to prevent us from knowing all of the details about what they actually did in 2016.”

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton attends the premiere of the Hulu documentary “Hillary” at … [+] the DGA New York Theater on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Without providing specific evidence of the threat she suggested Stone made, Clinton further explained her perspective: “Some of it was very public, I mean, asking Russia in public, to interfere in American elections,” Clinton continued, “but some of it was clandestine, behind the scenes, sending messages. What [Trump] did was to use the awesome power of commutation as part of the pardon power of the president, to basically shut up Roger Stone.”

When speaking about the results of Russian influence in the 2016 election as well as the upcoming election, Clinton was similarly outspoken. “It’s very clear that Russia succeeded,” Clinton said. “They believe that they were able to influence the minds and even votes of Americans, so why would they stop? They really want to pursue their agenda of dividing us.”

By appearing on the highly anticipated new MSNBC show, which also included an interview with current presidential contender, former vice-president Joe Biden, Clinton immediately triggered online backlash from conservative critics. She also worried many Democrats who are wary of a reemergence of the controversial figure who won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election, but nonetheless lost to Trump in a historic upset.

Despite remaining popular with those who supported her in 2016, Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, remain highly divisive figures nationally, an even to some in the Democratic party. According to Gallup, Clinton finished her 2016 election campaign with an unfavorable rating of 52.4%, second worst only to Trump’s 61% unfavorable rating at the time of his election – the worst in presidential polling history.

More recently, in a June Fox News poll, respondents gave Clinton a only a 41% current favorable rating. In contrast, however, current presidential candidate Biden has a 53% favorability rating, 10 points higher than Trump’s 43 percent favorability in the same poll. Among women, Clinton’s favorability is similarly 41% compared to Biden’s favorability of 53%. Biden’s favorability gap over Clinton among Democrats is even larger, with 86% of of Democrats having a favorable view of Biden compared to only 69% feeling the same way about Clinton.

While only one metric, the favorable/unfavorable ratings demonstrate that Biden is in a much stronger position going into the fall election than Clinton was at the same point in time in 2016 The Democratic party of 2020 has only shifted more to the left since 2016, and there are many Democratic activists that are still bitter about the mistakes many believe the Clinton campaign made leading up to her surprise loss. Additionally, in the context of the current public sentiments around issues of police violence and systemic racism, many progressive voters remain deeply critical of President Clinton’s 1994 anti-crime legislation, which many perceive as a key contributor to the rise of U.S. incarcerations and police militarization. Despite her efforts to distance herself from some of the policies in that legislation, Hillary Clinton remains strongly tied to her husband’s record

All of this adds up to the fact that Democrats, and particularly Joe Biden, would be well served if Hillary Clinton keeps a low profile for the coming months. By drawing attention to herself, and serving as a lightening rod for attention, Clinton risks distracting voters from the topic Biden’s campaign team has so fiercely tried to focus them on: President Trump’s record of failed leadership.

Back in 2016 then-candidate Trump would frequently lead his rallies in chants of “lock her up,” referencing Trump’s unsubstantiated assertions that Clinton had broken the law. But in 2020 it might be Biden’s campaign team that quietly hopes Clinton stays locked out of the media’s attention for a few months, while their candidate enters the stretch run on one of the nation’s most critical, and potential volatile, presidential races.

The question is, will she?

