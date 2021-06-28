How to Survive the London Underground this Summer

There are many benefits associated with living in a major city such as London. Unfortunately mass transit on the London Underground is not often cited as a massive advantage. Considering the fact that as many as five million passengers use this service on a daily basis, it only stands to reason that travelling within its confines can be a bit challenging. Let’s therefore take a look at some expert tips to keep in mind if you hope to survive the London Underground throughout the summer.

Try to Avoid the Rush Hours

When possible, make it a point to avoid the busiest times of the day. These generally occur from between seven and nine o’clock in the morning and from 5:30 to seven in the evenings. Of course, this will also depend upon your schedule and where you need to be at a specific time.

Use Contactless Payment Systems

Many ticket counters throughout the London Underground now support contactless forms of payment. Not only is is this a quick and speedy alternative to using cash, but it is actually extremely secure. So, your personal data will remain safe at all times.

Taking the Rush Out of Rush Hour

If you are indeed required to use the Underground during peak travel times, always be sure to allow others to leave before boarding the train. You might otherwise inadvertently cause a bottleneck; frustrating other passengers.

Get to Know the Underground Network of Trains

Knowledge is power in this sense. Due to the fact that the London Underground is one of the oldest forms of subterranean mass transit in the world, its network of sinuous tunnels can be quite confusing to the uninitiated. This is why it is always wise to study the map carefully. You can even download a digital version onto your phone. It will not take long before you learn the nuances of this truly amazing system.

What if You Happen to be Visiting London?

London is an extremely popular city during the summer months. Thus, millions of tourists may choose to visit and see all that this metropolis has to offer. One possible downfall is that you might not always be conveniently close to a tube entrance. This is why it could be wise to examine the numerous serviced apartments London has to offer.

Be Mindful of Yourself and Others

The London Underground is an extremely safe system and yet, it is always wise to be attentive to your surroundings. Those who appear aware of the nearby environment are not likely to become victims of petty theft. Keep bottled water on you as the tubes get incredibly hot during the summer months. Fans are also a good idea to keep you cool.

Keep Entertained

Riding the tube does not necessarily have to be boring. Why not instead bring along a book or download a smartphone game that can be played while offline? These are two great ways to make the most out of any journey.

Above all, sit back and relax! The London Underground will always get you to where you need to go!