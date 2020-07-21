Looking For Comet NEOWISE? How To Easily Find It At The Feet Of The ‘Great Bear’ And The Big Dipper

ursa maiorursa maior

Getty

If you’ve yet to see and/or photograph Comet NEOWISE, turn your eyes to the skies on your next clear night. It’s gradually fading as its swings past its closest point to Earth and out into the furthest reaches of the Solar System, not to be seen for almost 7,000 years.

It’s best seen through binoculars and can be captured relatively easily on any manual camera (and even some of the newer smartphones’ “night modes”), and glimpsed with the naked eye.

However, now a crescent Moon is “up” at dark, the comet is about to get slightly harder to find.

So where is Comet NEOWISE? After dark it’s about 15° to 20° above the horizon in the northern sky—opposite bright Jupiter and Saturn in the southern sky. It’s crossing the lower portion of probably the most famous constellation of all—Ursa Major, the “Great Bear.”

Can you find Ursa Major?

MORE FROM FORBESHow To Photograph Comet NEOWISE, Our Most Spectacular Comet For 23 Years

Ursa Major is famous because it plays host to the asterism (shape) called the “Big Dipper” or the “Plough.” Most people can find them. However, despite those seven stars—that together make-up a bowl shape and a handle—few people can find its parent constellation.

Here’s where Comet NEOWISE—also known as Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE)—is this week (thanks to Sky & Telescope for permission to publish its chart here):

This Sky & Telescope chart shows the appearance of Comet NEOWISE.

Sky & Telescope

Here are the stars of the “Big Dipper” or “Plough,” which are no doubt familiar to you:

Big dipper constellation in night sky with bright blue stars

Getty

That’s the shape you need to look for if you go outside after dark this week and look to the northeast. It will be in that general orientation (it actually goes around the north pole star, Polaris, so appears in all kinds or orientations depending on when you look).

MORE FROM FORBESNow A Naked-Eye Comet After Dark, Few Saw Comet NEOWISE Coming. Here’s How You Can See It Going

However, those stars of the “Big Dipper”/”Plough” are only part of a much larger and more impressive constellation of a bear.

Here’s the entire constellation of Ursa Major:

ursa maiorursa maior

Getty

That may look complicated—and it actually looks more like an anteater to me—but all you really need to find is the bear’s “snout star” (Muscida), the “knees” and the two “double” or pairs of stars that make up the bear’s feet (Talitha and Talitha Australis, and Tania and Tania Australis).

Do “bear” in mind that these stars are dimmer than the seven “core” stars, but they can all be found in light-polluted skies.

MORE FROM FORBESIf You Ever Wanted To See The Rings Of Saturn, This Is The Week They’re Brightest And Best

Once you’ve found those you can easily trace-out the shape of the bear, which will help you realize that the “Big Dipper”/”Plough” is just a small part—just the rear and tail—of a much larger, more impressive constellation that spans a big part of the northern sky.

Ursa Major will dominate the northern sky long after Comet NEOWISE has gone back to the outer reaches of the Solar System.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.

Source