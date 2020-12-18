Louisiana Court Of Appeals Rejects Busting Of Single-Member LLC In AOK Property

Louisiana getty

Donald J. Boudreaux, Jr., was the sole owner of a 100% membership interest in SCI Leasing, LLC. On October 19, 2017, Donald transferred a 5% interest in SCI to his father, Donald, Sr. Six months later, on April 10, 2018, the 29th Judicial District Court for St. John the Baptist Parish in Louisiana entered judgment in favor of AOK Property Investments, LLC. A couple of months after that, on July 19, 2018, Donald and SCI admitted Thomas LeBoeuf as a 10% member. The net result of all this is that Donald went from a 100% member to an 85% member of SCI within a year.

AOK Property didn’t like this much, so it filed the Louisiana equivalent of an avoidable transaction lawsuit, known as a “Revocatory Action”, to void the 15% transfers from Donald to his father and LeBoeuf and thereby restore Donald to being the 100% member of SCI Leasing, which would then presumably allow AOK Property to take Donald’s entire interest in SCI and — as a single-member LLC — further let AOK take control of SCI Leasing or execute on its property. Both Donald and AOK Property moved for summary judgment.

The District Court held that the Louisiana charging order statute did not apply in the context of a single-member LLC owned by the debtor, since in that circumstance that is no non-debtor member who has interests to protect from the creditor. To reach this conclusion, the District Court essentially held that the Louisiana Supreme Court would follow the ruling of the Florida Supreme Court in Olmstead which held to that effect.

On appeal, the Louisiana Court of Appeals reversed, essentially saying that Louisiana charging order statute has the effect of limiting the rights to a judgment creditor to “only the rights of an assignee of the membership interest”, i.e., what is known as an “involuntary assignee”. The Court of Appeals then extrapolated this to mean that the charging order is the only remedy that is available to creditors against the LLC interest of a debtor, other than such equitable remedies as so-called reverse veil-peircing. Thus:

“Because there has been no reverse piercing of the veil in this matter, we find that a plain reading of Louisiana’s charging provision for LLCs provides the exclusive remedy of a judgment creditor. Accordingly, we reverse the trial court’s June 25, 2020 judgment, find that a creditor is precluded by Louisiana charging order statutes from seizing a single-member LLC’s 100% membership interest in the LLC, and grant Mr. Boudreaux’s motion for summary judgment.”

Such was the ruling of the Louisiana Court of Appeals, and I don’t know whether it will be further appealed to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

ANALYSIS

This is one of those opinions where the Court of Appeals says something to the effect that the statute says what the statute says, and if the state legislature wants a different result then it needs to rewrite the statute. Except that the referenced statute here doesn’t really say that the Court of Appeals says it does. Here is the full text of the statute:

“La.Stat. § 12:1331. Rights of judgment creditor. On application to a court of competent jurisdiction by any judgment creditor of a member, the court may charge the membership interest of the member with payment of the unsatisfied amount of judgment with interest. To the extent so charged, the judgment creditor shall have only the rights of an assignee of the membership interest. This Chapter shall not deprive any member of the benefit of any exemption laws applicable to his membership interest.”

Unlike the statutes of some states, the above language does not restrict the remedy of a creditor to a charging order, what is known as charging order exclusivity. Nor does the language foreclose the District Court from making the decision that it did, which is that the entire purpose of the charging order remedy is to protect a non-debtor member from being forced into an involuntary partnership with another member’s creditor, and this concern is utterly absent in the single-member LLC context.

Still, the Court of Appeals does have a valid point in that this really is an issue that should not be fixed by judicial fiat, no matter how much sense that makes, but instead should be fixed by the Louisiana legislature. Notably, the latest iteration of the Uniform Limited Liability Company Act (ULLCA) provides for such relief, following the so-called Olmstead patch that was adopted by the Florida legislature to prevent the owners of single-member LLCs from misusing those entities to defeat creditors. But the current version of the quoted Louisiana statute is at best ambivalent and doesn’t really address the issue at all.

So, Louisiana legislature, please fix this.

CITE AS

AOK Property Investments, LLC v. Boudreaux, ___ So.3d ____, 2020 WL 7240057, 20-237 (La.App. 5 Cir. Dec. 9, 2020). Full opinion at https://chargingorder.com/opinion-2020-louisiana-aok-property-charging-order-late-arriving-member.html

