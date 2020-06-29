Home Business Lululemon To Buy Buzzy Exercise Startup Mirror For $500 Million
Business

Lululemon To Buy Buzzy Exercise Startup Mirror For $500 Million

written by Forbes June 29, 2020
Lululemon To Buy Buzzy Exercise Startup Mirror For $500 Million

Buzzy exercise startup Mirror agreed to sell to Lululemon, the yoga clothing brand, for $500 million today.

Former ballerina and Brynn Putnam founded New York City-based Mirror, which offers $1,495 interactive mirrors on which to take exercise classes at home. Even before the coronavirus pandemic forced people gyms to close, it had been growing fast. One of 25 companies to make the cut for this year’s Forbes Next Billion-Dollar Startups, its revenue reached an estimated $45 million last year and was on track to surge past $100 million this year. “We’re seeing Christmas in April,” Putnam told Forbes this spring for a magazine profile of her startup.

Mirror, Brynn Putnam, Lululemon, exercise, home fitness

Mirror founder Brynn Putnam, as seen in our Forbes magazine feature on the startup

Jamel toppin for Forbes

Following the sale, Putnam will continue as Mirror’s CEO, reporting directly to Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald. Putnam did not immediately respond to request for comment on the sale. In a statement, she said that “As part of Lululemon, Mirror can further strengthen its position and accelerate its growth.”

Lululemon and Mirror first began a partnership in mid-2019. McDonald said in a statement that the acquisition would help Lululemon continue to “enhance [its] digital and interactive capabilities” as part of its vision to be an experiential brand.

Before the deal was announced, Mirror’s previous private company valuation was $300 million, and Forbes estimated that Putnam, the company’s sole founder, was worth at least $80 million. With the acquisition valuing the company at $500 million, her stake is likely worth more than $130 million.

The sale also represents a big win for venture capital firms Lerer Hippeau, Spark Capital and Point72 Ventures, the VC firm of hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen. As Ben Lerer, managing partner of Lerer Hippeau, told Forbes this spring: “It’s definitely one of the most exciting highfliers in the portfolio.”

For more on Mirror, read our magazine profile here.

This story is developing.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Microbakery Models Possibilities for Island Entrepreneurs

December 26, 2019

Samsung’s 2020 TV Line Up Explained And Priced

February 16, 2020

Prehistoric Parents Let Their Babies Teethe On These...

December 24, 2019

SmackDown Ratings Hold As Ridiculously Consistent In Key...

February 23, 2020

COVID-19 And The Sudden Respect Of Science Expertise

March 14, 2020

Five Reasons The U.S. Army Deserves To Be...

February 25, 2020

Frequently Asked Questions On Small Business Loans In...

April 1, 2020

New iPhone Exclusive Details Stunning New Apple Design

March 5, 2020

Adjustments For A Conservative Return Assumption

April 1, 2020

The 5 Manufacturing Trends To Keep Top Of...

February 29, 2020

Leave a Comment