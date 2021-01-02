LuminarAI Is Software That Values Creativity Over Technical Skills

Here’s a before and after example of how LuminarAI can enhance sunsets with a single click of a … [+] mouse. Elia Locardi

For many years now, Adobe Photoshop has been the go-to software for anyone wanting to edit their photos and maybe add a creative flourish to their images. The problem with Photoshop is that it has a steep learning curve and for those of us who want to be more creative with our photos it’s quite a steep climb to acquire the skills to create sparkling images with genuine impact.

LuminarAI is a new photo editing application from Skylum Software that’s about to change the way we edit and enhance our photos by using AI. LuminarAI brings together the functions of Apple Photos and the artistic creativity of Google’s SnapSeed in one piece of software that runs on macOS or Windows. It provides all the functions for editing images but goes several stages beyond by offering ready made filters and effects, much of it driven by AI.

The FaceAI tool in Skylum Software’s LuminarAI package can transform portraits with a click or two. Skylum

All the usual editing functions are built into LuminarAI, including cropping, rotating and tweaking perspectives. Users can adjust brightness, saturation, contrast and brilliance, all the controls for tidying up images and getting them ready to use on a website or in a printed publication. But for those of us with more creative ambitions for the images we shoot, LuminarAI has a brilliant collection of advanced tools that can boost the most mundane of images into a photo that has impact and style.

Templates are a major part of LuminarAI. The software automatically scans a photo for subject and problem areas before recommending the best templates that will spark the user’s creativity as well as helping out with basic editing tasks. LuminarAI is ideal for anyone who isn’t particularly technically minded with editing software but who knows a great image when they see it. A suggested template can be selected and applied to a photo before tweaks and adjustments are added to get just the right look. Edits can be saved as new templates that can then be applied to other images. Using templates enables photographers to develop a unique visual style or look, which can then be applied to other images or even a whole batch of images.

Luminar AI can suggest the best crop for an image by using AI and taking composition rules into … [+] account such as Rule of Thirds. Mark Sparrow

Throughout the editing process, LuminarAI applies effects to enhance and image so the user can embellish an image without the tedious slog required when using a conventional image-editing package. LuminarAI has been designed for beginners as well as for professional photographers and it offers a selection of tools to suit all kinds of images. There are portrait tools like BodyAI which make it easy to shape a body, increasing or reducing volume in a way that looks realistic. The eyes of a subject can be transformed using IrisAI, so that eye color can be changed at will and sparkling catchlights can be added. FaceAI and SkinAI tools fine-tune the details of a subject’s face and offer ways to reduce blemishes or the shine created by hot lighting.

When it comes to editing landscape photos, LuminarAI’s SkyAI has a set of tools that can augment skies by automatically detecting where the sky is within an image. It then offers suggestions for tweaking the sky can even replace it completely to make a more dramatic look. The AtmosphereAI tool can add realistic effects like fog, mist and haze to an image to create an evocative feel to a photo.

The Easy Landscape Templates in LuminarAI can cut through the haze of a shot. For those who want … [+] more haze and mist, there’s a tool for that. Mark Sparrow

Any images can take advantage of LuminarAI’s AccentAI tool, which intelligently enhances photos using AI. Finally, CompositionAI helps users to choose the ideal crop for an image and can even suggest the best framing possibilities by referencing the golden rules of photo composition, such as the rule of thirds.

Unlike many photo editors, LuminarAI renders the chosen effects after the editing process is finished. If the edits and tweaks are extensive, the rendering process can take a while, much in the same way that rendering video footage with a package like Final Cut Pro can take time. It’s no hardship to go off and make a cup of coffee while LuminarAI gets on with its work. Simple edits usually render instantly but it’s also possible to render a whole batch of images.

At this point, I must deliver a caveat. LuminarAI needs a decent amount of processing horsepower as well as plenty of spare RAM to work with. It will work with 8GB of RAM but 16GB is far better and will result in quicker launch, snappier performance and faster rendering thanks to reduced disk caching activity. With sufficient RAM and a good processor, LuminarAI will fly through its tasks.

The IrisAI tool in LuminarAI can change the color of eyes and even add catchlights to a portrait. Skylum

I’ve been testing LuminarAI for a couple of weeks now. I think it’s an incredibly impressive piece of software that offers a fresh and exciting approach to image editing without all the technicalities and learning involved with conventional packages like Adobe Photoshop. I enjoyed playing around with the tools and templates. Although the software took a while to launch on my aging iMac – with its 8GB of RAM – I’m looking forward to trying it out on one of the new and powerful M1 Macs featuring Apple silicon when I get the chance. It might even persaude me to buy a Mac Mini

Verdict: If you’re a photographer driven more by style than technique, LuminarAI is a brilliant way of editing and enhancing photos and turning them into the kind of image you imagined when you initially captured the photos, without needing to be a Photoshop wizard. Thanks to the power of AI, this new package takes over a lot of the heavy lifting, leaving the user free to concentrate on the aesthetics and look of the shot. This is the first iteration of LuminarAI and I think it will grow and develop with subsequent releases. I can’t wait to try out a version on one of Apple’s M1 machines as soon as Skylum Software produces a universal binary version. If you enjoy using Google’s SnapSeed on your smartphone or if you’ve ever worked with Nik by DxO Photoshop plug-ins, you’re going to love LuminarAI. It’s a great piece of software and offers some intelligent and creative shortcuts to editing photos and turning them into works of art.

Pricing: £59 / $59 / €59. License for use on two machines £79 / $79 / €79

More info: skylum.com/luminar-ai

System Requirements:

macOS

Mac Model: MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, Mac mini, early 2010 or newer

Processor: CPU Intel Core i5 or better

OS version: macOS 10.13.6 or higher.

RAM: 8 GB RAM or more (16+ GB RAM is recommended)

Disk space 10 GB free space; SSD for best performance

Display: 1,280 x 768 size or better

Windows

Windows-based hardware PC with mouse or similar input device

Processor: CPU Intel Core i5 or better, AMD Ryzen 5 or better

OS version: Windows 10 (only 64-bit OS).

RAM: 8 GB RAM or more (16+ GB RAM is recommended)

Disk space: 10 GB free space; SSD for best performance

Display: 1,280 x 768 size or better

Graphics: Open GL 3.3 or later compatible graphics card

