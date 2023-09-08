Machinery Safety: What You Need To Know

If you utilise any machinery on your premises, then you must be aware of how best to maintain it to ensure full compliance with health and safety standards for ease of use and to reduce or minimise harm to others and to property when in use.

To adhere to and maintain standards in line with The Supply of Machinery (Safety) Regulation 2008, the following tips can help you improve your equipment by keeping it in full, safe working conditions.

Risk Assessments

You must complete thorough risk assessments before doing anything else or even bringing new machinery to your premises. What are the potential dangers of the machinery, what can go wrong when it is being used, what type of training personnel need to operate it and what moving parts it has that can cause injury? Ensure that the equipment meets all of the current guidelines and regulations and is fit for use, and then look at how you can protect everyone when it is being used to put proper directives in place.

Have maintenance technicians review all the hazards the machinery can pose, what will happen if anything goes wrong, how to prevent it, and what to do in an emergency.

From here, you can identify if you need to make any upgrades or modifications to help make it safer for use and to reduce the risk of harm or injury.

Read Documentation

Everyone concerned with the usage of your new equipment needs to be familiar with its handbook and documentation. This will give you better insight into best operation practices, how to correctly operate it, and any troubleshooting guides you might need if things go wrong. From here, you can be confident that everyone knows precisely what is involved and is aware of how to use it safely.

Cleaning and Maintenance

Regular inspections should form part of your day-to-day operations when utilising any machinery. Knowing how best to maintain its function, fix repairs and keep it clean can make a difference in its performance and safety when in use.

From having a blast cabinet to help you maintain parts and remove a build-up of debris to periodic servicing, you need a robust plan to ensure nothing is issued, and all risks are reduced or eliminated.

Always ensure you use only approved repair companies for the work required and the correct parts to ensure nothing is compromised, and the unit works as it needs to.

Training

While this was touched upon in a previous point, making sure all people using the machinery are fully trained and equipped to use it correctly and are aware of their responsibilities regarding operating it and reporting any issues. As are your obligations for acting on any information that suggests the previous statement is not being carried out and you get the repairs done in a timely fashion.

Accidents In the workplace can be devastating, impacting your business in many ways, so being proactive in safeguarding everyone is a must to avoid mishaps. Have everyone sign off on training records and ensure this is updated and refresher courses are taken regularly.