Madden 21 Commercial: ‘Spokesplayer’ Is EA’s Best Spot Of The Year

If you just watched the Madden 21 commercial that aired during Thursday Night Football, and you’re wondering who the ‘Spokesplayer’ is, his name is “King” Keraun Harris.

He’s an actor who has appeared in shows such as Insecure, Black-Ish and more. According to his IMDB page, he’s also a part of the cast for a show called Millennials.

Harris stood out in the Madden commercial first because he bears a slight resemblance to Odell Beckham Jr., especially in the attire he wears in the video, and his voice has a similar rasp.

Once you realize he’s not OBJ, and listen to his delivery and the character EA created for him, you realize it’s pretty entertainer and smart, well-executed concept overall.

Take a look:

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve wanted to be a spokeplayer for one of my favorite athletes, especially when I’ve watched them get themselves into some trouble during an interview, or when one has been attacked, and can’t respond the way he may want to because of the backlash.

EA has been backpedaling like Deion Sanders in coverage most of this release cycle, and almost everything they have presented has come off contrived.

Harris’ spot is undoubtedly aimed at the “new era” of fans, players, and media, and it’s not a mistake EA tabbed an actor with such swag to play the role.

However, Harris kills it with this opportunity, and here’s to hoping EA sticks with the Spokesplayer to deliver more gold throughout the season and beyond.

