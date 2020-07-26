Madden 21: Giants’ Saquon Barkley Has Important Distinction In New Game

LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 22: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants carries the ball against the … [+] Washington Redskins defends during overtime at FedExField on December 22, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Getty Images

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley might have gotten snubbed as it pertains to overall rating and his ball-carrier vision, but he does have one pretty cool distinction.

This seemingly minute detail might actually help Madden players when they’re choosing a team to control, or a running back to select in a franchise mode fantasy draft.

Saquon Barkley Might Be the Best All-Around Athlete in Madden 21

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 29: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants at Metlife Stadium on … [+] December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images)

Getty Images

EA dispersed quite a few Top-10 rankings during the week Madden 21 ratings were released, but they had nothing that gauged all-around athleticism.

I took a look at all of the pure athletic categories that had nothing to do with skills like throwing accuracy, catching, tackling, rushing the passer, etc., and I tabulated the ratings for the top athletes in Madden 21.

At launch, Barkley had the highest score of all players. I looked at the following categories:

Speed

Strength

Acceleration

Agility

Jump

Stamina

Change of Direction

When added together, Barkley had the highest total rating across the seven categories at 645. The thing about Barkley is that while he doesn’t max out in any of the categories, he scores really high in almost everything. His speed is a 93, 81 strength, 93 acceleration, 96 agility, 94 jumping, 97 stamina, and a 96 change-of-direction rating.

He totaled out at a 645 collective rating in pure athleticism. That’s an average of a 92.1 in the seven categories, which is one point higher than his actual overall rating.

Barkley is No. 1, but it’s only by a thread. The Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill is in the same building with a 643 collective rating. Also, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is in the conversation at 639.

As it stands, when the season starts, Barkley is the best pure athlete in the game.

