Madden 21: Leaks Expose 6 New X-Factors For Superstar Players

Madden 21

Apparently, the Madden 21 closed beta went live for an unspecified time this weekend, most likely for some maintenance, but it appears a good deal of the game was available to the public.

One Twitter user named Cameron Mertz happened to gain access, and he took to social media to share his findings. It should be noted, EA wasn’t happy with him breaking the terms of the non-disclosure agreement everyone who participated in the closed beta had to acknowledge.

In any case, Mertz’s findings were of major interest to fans of the game.

I won’t include the screenshots Mertz posted or shared with me, but there is a good deal of information to take away from this brief exposure of Madden 21 details. One of the biggest pieces of new information is the inclusion of at least six new X-Factors for top players.

I say “at least” because there is obviously a chance there will be more, but I’ve seen the following six associated with specific players. Here they are:

Bottleneck – Pictured with the Los Angeles Rams’ Jalen Ramsey

“Dominantly win man-press attempts”

Anklebreaker – Pictured with the Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey

“High fakeout rate on skill moves following the catch”

Yac’ Em Up – Pictured with the San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle

“Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle”

Relentless – Pictured with the Arizona Cardinals’ Chandler Jones

“Rush moves no longer cost points”

Truzz – Pictured with the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson

“Can’t fumble as the result of a tackle”

Blitz – Pictured with the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald

“On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped”

Obviously, all of these abilities have to be triggered by in-game actions or accomplishments, but there is no question, these addition qualities will make some of the top players in the league stand out more. There is more to unpack with what has been revealed, but it requires further analysis.

Again, while this could be a positive addition to the game, all of it will be even more valuable and fun when it’s also accompanied by a fleshed-out franchise mode.

