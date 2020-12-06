Madden 21 Next-Gen Player Movement: Is It An Upgrade Or A Downgrade?

Breaking
written by Forbes December 6, 2020
The biggest difference between Madden 21 on PlayStation 5 and the current-gen version is the player movement.

The visuals and presentation are almost identical, and there is nothing different in the way of modes and options. It’s all about gameplay, and I’m not completely sure if it’s an upgrade or a downgrade.

Players Feel Heavier

It’s a great sign for EA to implement something in Madden gameplay that is designed to deliver more realism. The new movement engine is supposed to give quicker, smaller players a different feel from larger and slower guys. This is achieved, but the route isn’t the smoothest at some points.

There are times when the action comes off as unresponsive, and controller commands don’t appear to be represented on the screen with the best animations.

For example, if I’m trying to make a cut or change direction with a player quicker than humanly possible–or at least too swiftly for the guy I’m controlling–providing an on-screen animation that represents the player’s intentions to react would be ideal. For example, a hitch in the body or a pausing animation consistent with what human beings do in these situations.

Too often in the next-gen version of Madden 21, these instances are simply met with controller resistance or a slowed-down version of a running motion that is more frustrating than realistic.

I love realism in sports games, but it’s better when the restrictions are conveyed in a way that makes sense.

Moving in the Right Direction

EA deserves a break in this situation.

They should be applauded for pushing the gameplay in a different direction, and I don’t want them to abandon this approach.

The question I asked in the headline is: does the new player movement represent an upgrade or a downgrade. Unfortunately, the answer isn’t a simple one. Theoretically, it’s an upgrade with far more depth potentially.

The execution, in its current form could be seen as a downgrade because it’s a little frustrating to feel as if players are running in the mud–when they actually aren’t.

The new player movement still needs some refinement if the best version of this vision is going to be experienced on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X moving forward.

