Madden 21 Ratings: Complete List For All 32 NFL Teams Revealed

written by Forbes July 18, 2020
Wild Card Round - Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints

Michael Thomas (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints’ record-setting wide receiver was the final member of Madden 21’s 99 Club as predicted, and hours after that news was unveiled, EA released the rest of the Madden 21 ratings.

There are a few ways to see all of the ratings before the game releases on August 25. You can look at the official page for the ratings, which will show the updates through the year, or you can take a look at a spreadsheet from The 4 Verts.

The spreadsheet is sortable, and it allows you to look at the entire list by scrolling rather than changing pages. It’s up to you as the viewer. However, the spreadsheet does offer a couple pieces of information the official Madden page doesn’t provide, and that’s running style and archetype.

Take a look at it here.

As it turns out, most of the leaked ratings were accurate. Madden School, which was one of the top sources for the ratings, gave a breakdown of their accuracy.

The final results show the following players as the highest-rated guys on their respective teams:

  1. Rams – Aaron Donald – 99
  2. Chiefs – Patrick Mahomes – 99
  3. Patriots – Stephon Gilmore – 99
  4. Panthers – Christian McCaffrey – 99
  5. Saints – Michael Thomas – 99
  6. Seahawks – Bobby Wagner – 98
  7. Cardinals – DeAndre Hopkins – 98
  8. 49ers – George Kittle – 98
  9. Texans – JJ Watt – 98
  10. Cowboys – Zack Martin – 98
  11. Falcons – Julio Jones – 97
  12. Bears – Khalil Mack – 97
  13. Seahawks – Russell Wilson – 97
  14. Broncos – Von Miller – 96
  15. Packers – David Bakhtiari – 96
  16. Eagles – Fletcher Cox – 96
  17. Ravens – Calais Campbell – 95
  18. Vikings – Harrison Smith – 95
  19. Buccaneers – Rob Gronkowski – 95
  20. Colts – Quenton Nelson – 94
  21. Titans – Derrick Henry – 93
  22. Browns – Myles Garrett – 93
  23. Raiders – Rodney Hudson – 93
  24. Patriots – Devin McCourty – 92
  25. Jets – Jamal Adams – 92
  26. Bills – Stefon Diggs – 92
  27. Steelers – David DeCastro – 91
  28. Chargers – Joey Bosa and Keenan Allen – 91
  29. Giants – Saquon Barkley – 91
  30. Bengals – Joe Mixon – 89
  31. Dolphins – Byron Jones – 88
  32. Lions – Kenny Golladay and Trey Flowers – 86

It’s safe to say, the Detroit Lions are the worst team in the game, at least at launch. The Lions’ highest-rated players are rated an 86 overall (Golladay and Flowers), and their quarterback Matt Stafford’s rating has dipped to an 83 this year.

If you’re looking for a squad to control in franchise mode that will present the most challenge, that’s probably your best bet.

