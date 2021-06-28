5 Preventive Tips for Maintenance of Equipment and Machines

Most industries are machine-intensive, and the best way to ensure machine longevity is to establish preventive maintenance. From mining to agriculture and even health care, every sector uses some form of machine that enables efficient and large-scale production. Some of these machines are expensive and sometimes difficult to replace in the case of a breakdown, hence the need for preventive maintenance.

Why preventive maintenance of equipment and machines?

Machine maintenance can be preventive or reparative. Whether it is a machine’s motor, operational components, or specific attachments, it is more expensive to wait until the machine breaks down before you decide to service and repair them. Routine check-ups cannot be overemphasized. Here are some of the reasons to embrace preventive maintenance as an organization.

Preventive maintenance keeps machines in good working order. This preserves the value of the equipment and extends equipment life.

It fosters the safety of operators. Regular inspections can foresee and prevent component failures that may create safety hazards and increase industrial accidents. This could pose a risk to operators’ life or limb.

Early detection of problems allows repairs to be made before the damage worsens.

Five preventive tips for machine maintenance.

Keep these tips behind your mind to ensure longevity and better operation of machines and equipment.

#1 Use the manual

Manuals are the manufacturers’ guide to operation and machine use. Failure to use the manuals would not only lead to the suboptimal utility of the machine. It can also lead to misuse and dangerous manhandling. The first step to preventive maintenance is proper handling, and the manuals serve as guides to proper use and machine care.

#2 Train operators adequately

Invite equipment service personnel to train workers and machine operators on optimal and efficient use of the machines. Operators should also be taught safety precautions and how to care for machines and machine parts before, during and after use.

#3 Ensure functioning accessory parts

It would be a shame to focus on the machine and neglect the accessory parts. Pay as much attention and standard care to the bolts, screws, rollers, trucks, loaders, bearings, filters, seals and any other accessory part of the machine.

Mismatched accessories can spoil the machines and reduce productivity. Purchase these parts from trusted vendors. You can get trustworthy precision balls and different components for linear motion for your machine from rgpballs.com.

#4 Inspect and monitor for wear and tear

Monitor machine parts for wear and tear, especially if it has moving parts or components for cutting, slicing or sharpening. Monitor machine belts, chains and pulleys to ensure they are in proper working condition. Moving parts are more likely to experience wear and tear. The more these components wear out, the more efforts the machine would use to achieve optimal results, facilitating breakdown.

#5 Keep it lubricated, clean and dry

Lubricants reduce friction between two moving parts. It’s important to lubricate moving parts but more important to use good lubricants to avoid damage to machine parts. Train operators and workers to avoid the use of drinks or other liquid near the machines. Water can cause corrosion and equipment breakdown.

Use the right solvents to clean the machines and machine parts regularly. When dust, grease, dirt and other residues accumulate, they can lodge on moving parts and lead to machine failure. Regular cleaning will also prevent rust and other degradations that can reduce the life span of machines. Even when machines are not in use for a long time, make sure to clean, service, lubricate and maintain them frequently.