Man Suffers Life-Threatening Allergic Shock To Cold After Shower

Getting out of a shower or bath into colder temperatures is undoubtedly not a pleasant experience. But for one man in Colorado, it quickly turned into a life-threatening experience.

In a case reported in The Journal of Emergency Medicine, a 34 year old man was found by his family, on the floor on his bathroom after taking a shower, experiencing low blood pressure and breathlessness. Paramedics arrived and treated him with oxygen and epinephrine (adrenaline). When he arrived at a local hospital emergency department, he was admitted to intensive care for monitoring, with doctors eventually concluding that his extreme allergic reaction was due to the cold air he encountered after finishing his shower.

The man had previously reported sensitivity to cold and experiencing hives and skin rashes upon exposure. The doctors performed a test called the “ice cube test” which involves putting an ice cube on exposed skin for 5 minutes, before removing it and monitoring for the development of hives. The man tested positive and was officially diagnosed with cold urticaria, although most people with this condition only experience skin symptoms and not life-threatening anaphylactic shock.

In other rare cases, it has been described when cold intravenous fluids are infused into a patient, but most of the time it happens when people experience sudden drops in temperature, for example when swimming in cold water. As seen recently on Australian program Bondi Rescue when an 18 year old man reportedly stopped breathing after swimming in the ocean.

There isn’t much documentation saying exactly how many people experience this extreme reaction to the cold, but it is likely to be rare. A genetic mutation appears to be responsible for some cases of the condition – a 2012 study on 27 people from 3 families found mutations in a gene called PLGC2. This caused their immune cells to react abnormally to the cold, releasing a substance called histamine which is involved in inflammation and allergic responses.

Discussing the research back in 2012, was none other than Anthony S. Fauci in his role as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, where the study also took place. Fauci said: “Investigating rare diseases gives researchers more clues about how the healthy immune system functions. More importantly, identifying the genetic cause of these disorders opens up possibilities for better disease management and potentially a cure for people who may have spent their entire lives debilitated by severe and unexplained symptoms,” he added.

Despite this, many people have no known genetic cause for the condition, but genetic testing is not frequently done either, so it is possible that more people have abnormalities in PLGC2, but simply don’t know about it.

The man who was admitted to hospital after his shower luckily made a full recovery after further treatment with antihistamines and steroids. He was also prescribed an epi-pen to help in the event of future reactions to the cold. The authors of the case study conclude “Providers should be aware of the potential for cold anaphylaxis as it can change patient guidance and alter management.”

So yes, it is possible to be allergic to the cold.

