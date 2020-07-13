How to Manage Stress While Working Remote

There is no denying that there are some major advantages to remote work. being able to avoid terrible freeway commuting, spending more time with pets, and wearing more comfortable attire – but the transition hasn’t been seamless for some.

On top of the typical stressors related to work, we’re currently experiencing a global pandemic unlike we’ve ever seen in our lifetimes, so it can be a lot to take on as you adapt to the new normal.

If you’re experiencing heightened stress while working remote, here are a few stress-relief methods you can try:

1: Establish a Routine

One of the biggest sources of work-from-home stress is the loss of structure we typically find in our workdays.

This can lead to disorganization, feeling overwhelmed by your workload, and difficulty staying on track with your progress.

However, that doesn’t have to be your reality.

Create a routine for yourself that helps you stay on track and feel more organized throughout the day.

Not only will working on a more organized schedule help you feel more structured, it can help you appear more productive and responsible to management.

Depending on your workday expectations, you may want to keep your schedule the same as it was when you were working in-office.

However, you may also have the option to adapt your routine to hours that better suit your preferences.

For example, you may choose to start earlier or later, or even take a long break in the middle of the day to exercise and run errands.

Whatever you choose to do with your work schedule, try to keep consistency.

2: Try CBD Oil

By now, you’ve certainly heard of the benefits of CBD, which include stress relief.

Studies have also shown that CBD can help those with anxiety disorders. CBD works by changing the way your brain responds to stress triggers, allowing you to remain calm and focused at the tasks at hand – ideal for those days when you’re racing toward a deadline or dealing with a difficult client.

Everyone loves CBD tinctures, which can be taken easily as drops and is available in a variety of flavors. This means it can be easily mixed into coffees, teas, or other means of consumption. You can also simply take it by allowing it to absorb under your tongue.

3: Bring Issues to Your Manager’s Attention

Whatever stressors and difficulties you’re facing in your work from home situation, there are likely others within your organization working through the same challenges.

This is why it’s important to bring issues to the attention of your manager as soon as possible.

You might be apprehensive to let your manager know that you are feeling stressed while working remotely, especially if you’ve been asking for this privilege, but it is completely normal to have to learn to navigate changes in your workflow and iron out any kinks that arise as you make the adjustment to remote work.

Together, you can work through solutions for overcoming issues with processes that don’t translate well to the work-from-home setting, so that you can work more productively and the company gets the best work out of you.

Not sure how to explain your problem over the phone?

Download a screen sharing app proven to promote teamwork so they can walk you through the solution.

#4: Take Breaks

It can be easy to fall into a routine where you work straight through the day since there are no social interactions to distract you.

However, this might be the reason you’re experiencing heightened stress while working from home.

Taking breaks is important because it gives you a moment to recharge and destress. Make sure to set a timer every few hours to get up and stretch and take a break from your screen; your mind and body will thank you.

If you’re feeling exceptionally overwhelmed, you may also want to consider taking a mental health day to give yourself a moment to catch your breath and focus on some R&R for the day.

#5: Set Yourself up for Success

One of the best things you can do to help prevent and manage stress while working remotely is to take time to set yourself up for success.

What does that mean exactly? Well, it comes down to two main factors, where and how you work.

The where is most likely your home – especially during the coronavirus pandemic – but wherever you end up working, you need to make sure the space is set up for the utmost productivity.

That means you need good lighting, a comfortable work area (supportive chair, somewhere to put your laptop, etc.), and a distraction-free zone.

As for how you work, you want to work smarter, not harder. Take the time to find tools that help you streamline your workflow and increase your productivity.

This can include this smart to-do list used by many big-name brands, a time-tracking tool that helps you keep an eye on your progress, or even a focus app that helps you schedule your work blocks and breaks.