Managing IT Requirements for SMEs: 5 Aspects that Matter

When you are in charge of an SME, you’ll know that it’s necessary to manage the various IT requirements well to ensure a smooth operation. When there are roadblocks and inefficiencies from a technological standpoint, it can hold back business progress. Here are five areas of IT that require a special focus.

IT Support

Problematic IT setup and management in the office can create interruptions that may put productivity on pause. Whether these are ongoing growing pains or occasional issues, it’s a good idea to seek IT support to resolve them. For small businesses without an IT department, this can act as a lifeline when something goes wrong and no one in the company has an idea of how to fix it. The trick is to have this set up before major difficulties arise. That way, a managed solution is already in place with third party personnel able to connect to the server and get to work.

Cybersecurity

The potential risk of hackers getting onto the company’s network is no small matter. Companies are discovering that they’re increasingly vulnerable to intrusions on the network, malware infections on individual PCs, and infected email inboxes. A comprehensive cybersecurity plan is required to protect from the associated risks. Otherwise, it leaves the IT infrastructure vulnerable. This is especially true for small businesses that are more vulnerable. SMEs underinvest in cybersecurity because it’s another line item of IT expenditure; they need to take the threat more seriously.

Intranet Usage

Mobile usage is increasingly popular with so many executives checking their email while on the move. Also, remote workers at home may use a mobile device to connect to the company server when a laptop isn’t ready to hand. Given that webpages now adjust their design to make them easier to use on smaller screens, frequently employees access the intranet this way now.

Companies need to consider whether their back-end access is designed well for mobile devices. The intranet used by employees outside of the company’s premises must be designed for mobiles first, and desktop second, when employees are frequently accessing it using a smartphone.

E-commerce

Ecommerce provides smaller companies with a way to complete transactions online and to financially benefit from them. There are considerable cost savings derived from completing transactions online that do not require direct sales interaction with employees. Companies can benefit from financial margin improvement when moving more sales online.

A reliable provider of e-commerce services is needed. For example, Webheads offer systems to ensure safe, efficient e-commerce transactions while protecting from fraud and other risks. Websites can be updated with an extensive catalogue of products to reflect everything that the business has to offer, increasing the chances of getting the sale.

Mobile App

A mobile app is not something that every small business is prepared for. However, it can be a frequent customer request that shouldn’t be ignored. When competitors already have an app with solid reviews, then the company can appear to be falling behind when it doesn’t yet have one. If you decide to go ahead with an app, it’s a good idea to partner with a company that has proven experience in app development. This reduces the likelihood of disappointment.

By covering the basics in IT technology, companies are free to focus on important business projects without being held back.