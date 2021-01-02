Mar-A-Lago NYE Party Missing Trump, Masks, Social Distancing Despite Covid-19

The Mar-a-Lago resort, pictured here in 2016, was the site of a New Year’s Eve party that featured … [+] Vanilla Ice and Mike Love of the Beach Boys but not a lot of face masks and social distancing. (Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Is it nice, nice, baby, to hold a party without strict social distancing and face mask use right in the middle of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic?

Well, President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort hosted a party on New Year’s Eve that included Vanilla Ice and the Beach Boys performing in front of what appeared to be a largely maskless crowd. Actually, make that Beach Boy, singular. The video accompanying the following tweet showed Mike Love, lead singer, but not the whole cadre of Beach Boys:

To this tweet, @rmayemsinger quipped, “Imagine risking your life to dance badly to Vanilla Ice and one Beach Boy.”

Yep, one of the folks in the video is rapper Vanilla Ice, who sang lyrics like, “Ready for the chumps on the wall, the chumps acting ill because they’re full of eight ball.” That’s from his 1990 song “Under Pressure,” er rather, “Ice, Ice, Baby.”

Make that yikes, yikes, baby. Look at the stage and the dance floor. That’s a lot of people getting pretty darn close together in the middle of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. You know the thing that’s surging right now with daily cases climbing steadily since October? And unless someone has designed a mask that looks exactly like Rudy Giuliani’s face, not too many people seem to be wearing face masks.

With the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic getting worse and worse in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned against New Year’s Eve gatherings, stating on its website “the safest way to celebrate the new year is to celebrate at home with the people who live with you or virtually with friends and family. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

Plus, the CDC website said that “if you are celebrating the New Year with people outside your household, make sure you follow steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19.” These steps included “wear a mask”, “stay at least 6 feet apart”, and “avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.” Indeed, with the Covid-19 coronavirus having had a non-stop party since early 2020, the most important accoutrement at such a NYE gathering would not be a tiara or a bow tie. It would be a face covering.

Besides face masks and social distancing, another thing that seemed to be missing was Trump the Donald. On December 31, Trump along with the First Lady Melania returned to The White House in Washington, DC. After all, he is still the President of the United States for another 18 days, or 433 hours, if you happen to be counting.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart Marine One on the South Lawn of the … [+] White House on December 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) Getty Images

That means those who paid to attend the shindig in Palm Beach, Florida, didn’t get a chance to see the President in person:

This was the first time in a while that Trump hasn’t attended his annual Mar-A-Lago New Year’s Eve party.

Pictured here December 31, 2002, are model and future First Lady Melania Knauss and Donald Trump, … [+] Trump’s son, Eric, and the latter’s girlfriend (and future wife) Lara Yunaska, as they pose together during a New Year’s Eve party at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images) Getty Images

But yo VIP, they did get to see Donald Trump Jr., the son of Donald, and his significant other Kimberly Guilfoyle:

CDC guidelines do not specifically mention singing, “play that funky music, White boy.” Nevertheless, singing can spew out even more respiratory droplets than just talking, sort of like shouting, “the best is yet to come!” And what could come isn’t just the best but possibly the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2) should someone singing be infected with the virus.

Now you may ask isn’t Guilfoyle safe? Didn’t she test positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus back in the Summer? Wouldn’t that mean Guilfoyle is then immune? Well, word to your mother, as Vanilla Ice may say. As I have covered previously for Forbes, there have been cases of people getting re-infected with the virus. Even getting the available Covid-19 vaccines is not a guarantee that you can’t catch the SARS-CoV2.

Other members of the Trump family, Eric and Lara, were present too. So was Giuliani, you know the guy who appeared in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” and Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Florida). According to Pilar Melendez writing for the Daily Beast, over 500 guests partook in the festivities that occurred mainly in a ballroom in the Florida resort.

Besides going against CDC recommendations, the party may have violated some local ordinances, according to Omari Hardy (D), a member of Florida House of Representatives:

Moreover, with millions of Americans foregoing traditional New Year’s Eve gatherings, over 340,000 Covid-19-related deaths and counting, health care professionals struggling throughout the country, and persons of color getting hit hard by the pandemic, seeing people dance and sing “play that funky music, White boy,” may not be the easiest thing to digest. In the words of Robert Matthew Van Winkle, otherwise known as Vanilla Ice, ice, ice baby, too cold, too cold. Moreover, not wearing masks and not social distancing are not the best ways to convince others to take such Covid-19 precautions. Do as we say as opposed to do as we do can be a lot of doo-doo.

Then there’s the question of whether the Mar-a-lago party will turn out to be a super event, as in a superspreader event. What exactly will guests end up taking from that event and bringing into the new year? Will this be like Trump’s campaign rallies or White House gathering to announce Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court Justice pick and lead to SARS-CoV2 outbreaks?

An absent President, a select group of people partying while ignoring the pandemic, and someone singing the following words from the Beach Boys’ song Kokomo, “we’ll get there fast and then we’ll take it slow?” In some ways, the party may be a fitting end to the year that was 2020.

