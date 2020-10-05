‘Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit’ Preview: Just The Most Nintendo Kind Of Thing

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Credit: nintendo

Of all the things Nintendo recently announced for Mario’s 35th anniversary, none were quite so Nintendo as Mario Kart Live. The company has always been a toymaker of sorts, and alongside the decades of software we’ve always had this processions of physical things: the power glove, the Duck Hunt light gun, the bongos that shipped with Donkey Konga, the more recent cardboard Labo set, and so on. Mario Kart Live is the latest in that venerated tradition, a game that merges a real, physical Mario Kart with a digital one that on your Switch. I saw a preview of it recently, and, well, it’s an interesting thing.

You start by buying either a Mario or Luigi Kit for $99. It comes with one Kart, four gates, and some directional arrows. You need to set up all four gates in your house—no more, no less—to create a complete track where the starting gate is also the finish line. No Mt. Wario-style races here. Lakitu then paints your wheels so that you can establish a slightly more complex track with little embellishments: there will be no penalty for going off that track, but you could use it to give the AI a hard time trying to follow it.

And then, the racing: you control the game with your Switch, which shows you a Mario Kart-like view based on a camera attached to the kart. You can select a speed, like in the real games, and then the rest plays out mostly the same. You can get items, which you can fire to disrupt the other drivers: if you get hit, or slip on bananas or somesuch, your kart stops in the real world too. There are environmental effects and obstacles as well: particularly interesting was a sandstorm that gave your Kart a little wobble.

I’m…curious. Nintendo recommends a 10×12 space to play the game, which is reasonable enough for plenty of people that don’t live in New York. But I’m still curious to see how the thing works in smaller, furniture-packed spaces: I imagine my own South Philadelphia rowhome, and I have a hard time thinking about where I would put those four gates. It doesn’t help that Nintendo doesn’t recommend playing outside, and that the necessity of maintaining line-of-sight means you can’t go room-to-room.

The other problem is that the kit is $99, only contains one Kart, and Nitnendo does not yet have anything to announce about selling Karts individually. This is the sort of thing that will really shine with multiplayer, but that means you’re talking about a $200 investment without even getting into needing two Switches.

But aside from that? It’s a pure, strange, little idea that really feels like it needs to be experienced to be understood. We can’t do that until review during the time of COVID-19, so for right now I’m just going to sit back and admire the ambition.

