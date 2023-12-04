Are You Making These Critical Marketing Mistakes?

If you want to market your company then you need to make sure that you don’t make these top marketing mistakes. If you do then you may find that you end up stunting the growth of your company and this is the last thing you need.

You Don’t Know Your Customers

The first thing you need to do is define your ideal customer. Segment your market into a few distinctive customer types, and make sure that you define them demographically. Hiring an expert for market research will help you out a lot here, especially if you don’t feel as though you have a solid understanding of the people you are trying to serve. Make sure that you talk with your prospects too. Engage with them on social media and communicate with them directly, to get the biggest benefits.

Not Addressing Your Audience

Businesses that go the extra mile for their customers tend to drive up to 8% more revenue when compared to those that don’t. Instead of focusing on your product features, you need to talk with your prospects about how you can make their lives better. Describe how it can transform your buyer in a way that makes a difference and take the time to perfect your product too. If you can do this then you will soon find it much easier to market your company.

Taking a Superficial Approach

Did you know that over 93% of online experiences begin with a search engine? Two billion posts pop up on the internet every single day. If you can take the time to optimize your content for search engines then this will help you to gain visibility while attracting organic traffic. There are some time-tested SEO techniques that will always help you to rank higher too. If you want to take things to that next level then one thing you can do is invest in a video production agency. When you do, you can then feel confident knowing that you are covering your bases in terms of your company publicity.

Not Doing Keyword Research

Did you know that nearly 70% of all clicks go to the first five results on Google? At the end of the day, the core of your strategy is the keyword portals you have. 87% of your customers will begin their search online. This means that when they need a solution, they will go to the search engine first. If you don’t do keyword research then you may end up missing out.

The benefits of getting your keywords right include an increase in your organic leads, more traffic and an insight into your audience preferences and pain points. The best tips that will help you with your keyword research include finding out what keywords you rank for and to also find out if people are going to be able to find the information they need when they click on your site. Put yourself in their shoes rather than looking at everything through a marketing lens. If you can do this, you’re bound to reap the benefits.