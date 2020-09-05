Mars 2020 Mission Looks To Find Signs Of Ancient Microbial Life

Planet Mars. getty

You may not know what desert varnish is, but you have likely seen it before. The appearance of dark stains in the Southwestern U.S. deserts are produced by hardy microbes that can tolerate extremes of temperature, dryness, and solar radiation. The dark-colored desert varnish is the backdrop on petroglyphs created by early inhabitants of present-day New Mexico.

These microbes that form desert varnish on Earth may provide insight to life on Mars.

Scientists use patterns found in extreme environments on Earth to help them narrow their search for life on Mars. Dr. Nina Lanza, is a planetary scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory. She helped create SuperCam, an instrument which identifies the chemical composition of rocks and soils, and whether or not it contains organic compounds. SuperCam is traveling to Mars as an attachment on NASA’s Perseverance rover for the Mars 2020 mission which launched on July 30, 2020.

According to Dr. Lanza, “living microbes play a role in forming rock varnish on Earth—one we don’t fully understand yet—so maybe they play a role in forming rock varnish on Mars, too. We know that microbes in varnish are well suited to the martian environment. They can repair radiation damage to their DNA and tolerate extreme temperatures, and they need only a trace of water vapor to survive.”

Recommended For You

Since these environmental stressors are also present on Mars, and since the ChemCam instrument on Curiosity discovered rock varnish similar to that of the American Southwest on Mars, looking at rock varnish on Mars seems like a promising place to start looking for microbial life on the red planet.

The Schiaparelli hemisphere of Mars. getty

To learn more, check out this podcast episode from Mars Technica, produced by Los Alamos National Laboratory. In the episode, Dr. Lanza is joined by Dr. Chris Yeager, an environmental microbiologist. They discuss microbial life in the desert and Mars. You can also read more from Drs. Lanza and Yeager here.

The Mars 2020 mission is likely to reveal more about desert varnish on Mars and the microbial life that may have produced it.

Source