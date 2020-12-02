Massachusetts May Become First State To Ban Police Use Of Facial Recognition

Topline

Massachusetts lawmakers on Tuesday passed a police reform bill that bans public agencies and law enforcement from using facial recognition, bringing it one step closer to becoming the first state to ban the technology as privacy and civil rights advocates increasingly object to its use.

Gov. Charlie Baker will have to decide whether to sign the bill into law. Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Key Facts

State lawmakers in both the state Senate and House approved the measure Tuesday, but Republican Gov. Charlie Baker still has to sign the bill into law. The ban applies to public agencies and law enforcement, but there are exceptions for police using facial recognition against the state’s driver’s license database with a warrant, or if law enforcement can show evidence in a written request a facial recognition search is needed to prevent someone’s death or serious injury. The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will also have to publish on its website the total number of facial recognition searches performed at the request of law enforcement during the previous calendar year. Critics of facial recognition argue the technology isn’t reliable enough to be in the hands of law enforcement, but even if it was 100% accurate, facial recognition could be easily abused, they say.

Key Background

If signed into law, Massachusetts would be the first state to ban public use of facial recognition, which has only been banned in cities such as San Francisco, Oakland, Portland, Boston and other smaller Massachusetts cities so far. Portland’s ban is the most stringent in the country because it also prohibits private companies from using the technology in public areas.

Chief Critic

Law enforcement groups have been pushing back hard against the measure. The Massachusetts Coalition of Police criticized the bill for bringing harm to officers.

Tangent

The larger police reform bill, which comes after nationwide protests against police brutality this year, also bans police officers from using chokeholds and rubber bullets. The measure had been stalled in negotiations for months amid a fierce debate over issues like qualified immunity, which protects police officers from personal liability for misconduct. The final compromise bill makes an incremental change by stripping officers who have been decertified by the state of immunity.

