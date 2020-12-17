Massive ‘Dota 2’ 7.28 Update Patch Notes Reveal New Items And Abilities

Hoodwink is the new Dota hero. Credit: Valve

Valve has released the patch notes for Dota 2 update 7.28 and there is a lot to go through, including all-new abilities for a number of heroes, a new hero and brand new items including some Blink Dagger variations.

Information on the patch has been slowly leaking out over the past few hours, with the likes of new Blink Dagger upgrades, new abilities for heroes and the new hero supposedly being leaked on the official Dota 2 site. It initially seemed like every hero would be getting at least one new ability, which is almost true, but now the patch notes for 7.28 are out we know that these abilities can only be accessed with an Aghanim’s Shard, an item that costs 1400.

Outside of these new abilities, the significant changes and additions come to items. A number of new items have been added, including the brilliantly cute Fluffy Hat that costs 250 gold and grants 125 health, as well as the hilarious sounding Wind Waker that is basically an improved Eul’s Scepter that you can cast on yourself and move the tornado around while you are in it. A lot of older items have also had their recipes updated to make you more likely to use them.

Neutral items have also seen some changes, the Mango Tree, Poor Man’s Shield and Iron Talon have all been removed (where have I heard that before?!), being replaced with the Fairy’s Trinket, Chipped Vest and Possessed Mask.

As expected there’s a ton of nerfs and buffs to most of the heroes, with the likes of Sven being hit pretty hard by the nerf hammer. This will surely be a good thing for those sick of seeing the same heroes in every match, but with so many changes there are sure to be a few overpowered heroes still out there.

The new hero, Hoodwink, is also available as part of the 7.28 update and is certainly one of the more out there heroes we have seen in recent years.

Over the years we have come to expect a major patch like this in the latter part of the year. While the patch may not be quite as transformative as the massive 7.0 patch from a few years ago it is one of the bigger ones we have seen in recent years, and will hopefully keep Dota fresh for some time to come.

The patch is certainly massive and will take even the most experienced minds some time to digest. But for some unlucky pro players who are competing in the Dota Pit competition this weekend, they will have to adapt quickly as they will be some of the first to play on the new patch when matches return tomorrow.

