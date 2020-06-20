Matt Riddle Debuts On WWE SmackDown After Denying Sexual Assault Allegations

WWE pulled advertising for Matt Riddle to appear on Friday Night SmackDown in light of recent sexual … [+] assault allegations.



Matt Riddle made his main roster debut on Friday Night SmackDown, beating new Intercontinental champion AJ Styles in a non-title match, amid allegations of sexual assault. The allegations have surfaced as part of the #SpeakingOut movement that has shaken up the pro wrestling world.

Riddle was previously advertised to debut in a WWE.com preview for tonight’s show, however some speculated the debut may have been nixed as WWE.com appeared to pull advertising for Riddle to appear earlier in the day. WWE later confirmed his debut was still on with a full teaser announcing his blue brand arrival.

As the #SpeakingOut movement continues on Twitter, Riddle has become one of the most prominent names to be accused of sexual assault, with a woman named Candy Carter sharing graphic allegations of inappropriate behavior from Riddle.

Responding to the allegations against Riddle, WWE told Adam Silverstein of CBS Sports, “We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.”

WWE has since followed-up with additional comments about any of its performers currently facing sexual assault allegations:

“Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated.”

“WWE’s ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE.”

Matt Riddle Denies Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him

Riddle has vehemently denied allegations of sexual assault, responding to a fan inquiry on Twitter in direct messages subsequently made public:

“The fact that you’d think I’d do something like this makes me sad, bro,” said Riddle in a Direct Message shown in a screenshot.

“You don’t need to be my fan/friend but try not to believe every story you hear especially with no [proof].”

Wrestling Inc later reported that it had confirmed the legitimacy of the direct message with an unnamed source. Riddle, who noted in the direct message that he was considering pursuing a defamation case against his accuser did not respond to a request made for comment.

Riddle has also issued a press release, through attorney David J. Rose, denying these allegations:

“The allegations by this independent female performer are completely false and another attempt to harass and humiliate Mr. and Mrs. Riddle and to try to tarnish their reputation in the community,” read the press release.

“We have been aware for the last two years of this performer stalking the Riddle family. In 2019, our firm had drafted a pleading against this performer to seek an injunction for cyberstalking in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida.”

After wasting no time becoming one of NXT’s hottest acts, the 34-year-old former UFC middleweight appeared to be on the fast track to the top of WWE’s main roster. WWE rolled out the red carpet for Riddle, whose impending arrival on SmackDown was announced by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. WWE reportedly even wanted Angle to manage Riddle, with Angle stating he turned the offer down.

“I think that Matt Riddle is going to be one of the faces of the [WWE], he has all the ability,” said Angle to Tim Adams of CBR.com.

“His personality is great. At first, it’s a little odd. But once you get to know him, he’s very likable. And that’s what he’s going to get from the fans. They’re going to love this kid. And he proves it in the ring. He’s phenomenal in the ring. There’s no doubt about that. But his whole bro gimmick thing works really well. And he’s going to do extremely well. WWE has offered me a job to manage him. Unfortunately, I turned it down due to a few different reasons, but I would have loved to manage him. It just wasn’t the right time.”

Many questions now surround Matt Riddle and his future plans with this story still developing. Several wrestlers working for promotions across the entire industry have been named in various allegations of sexual assault, harassment and abuse as countless woman have used the #SpeakingOut hashtag to tell their stories.

Allegations Made Against WWE’s Matt Riddle by Candy Cartwright

The following are tweets made by Candy Cartwright featuring allegations of sexual assault she has made against Matt Riddle:

