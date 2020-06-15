McDonald’s A Top Buy After Recent Dip In Stock

McDonald’s has performed relatively in the fast food category due to its variety of contactless … [+] options offered

Consumer discretionary spending is exactly the corner of the financial market you would expect to drop in any period of economic hardship, especially when stay-at-home orders are in effect. The products you don’t need to live are the non-necessities to forgo when you don’t have much to spare. However, in the modern economy, what’s “essential” and what’s “necessary” no longer share a definition. While the basics such as food, utilities, and transportation are vital to our survival, a connected global network of countries, corporations, and individuals means that “necessary” includes a much broader range of categories.

For instance, computers and cell phones are relatively new inventions, but they have thoroughly saturated our society. Not only can most industries no longer function without them, but many of us wouldn’t know what to do without our screens – especially under mass stay-at-home orders. We use our personal devices to connect with friends and family, stay in the know on global affairs, and conduct everyday transactions.

The ability for the average person to own at least a basic smartphone device is the product of a rising economic situation worldwide. While pockets of wealth disparity exist in even the most well-off developed countries, the average person’s economic situation has improved greatly over the past two centuries. This means that while spending on take-out, home improvements, and even personal transportation during a quarantine might have seemed superfluous a century ago, the modern age expects it – even demands it.

While far from comprehensive, this short introduction explains why the majority of these discretionary stocks have not plummeted to the triple bear market down that was normal on announcement of global stay-at-home orders. As a matter of fact, despite being deemed “non-essential,” many discretionary stocks have seen healthy to significant gains over the past six months. Our AI has therefore compiled quite an unusual list of Top Buy stocks, considering the category. While some of these are more essential than others, in the modern era, almost all these companies are now “necessary services” in the public’s eye.

Top Home Improvement Stocks

Home Depot Inc ticked up 1.24% to $242.45 on Friday, trading on a healthy volume over 5.2 million shares. They’ve seen mostly increasing prices since the market crashed in March, though a $15 drop between June 10 and 11 on news they missed their profit expectations might initially lead you to believe otherwise based on the 10-day price average of $250.47. Despite this setback, the stock is up 10.4% YTD, with AI ratings of B in Technical, B in Growth, A in Momentum Volatility, and C in Quality Value.

With hundreds of millions trapped at home, renovations, improvements, and repairs around the house are suddenly exactly the thing you have all the time in the world for. Home Depot has capitalized on the handywork surge with plenty of room still to grow. With an ultimately unimportant bit of news responsible for the price drop, our AI sees a chance for gains, rating this stock a Top Buy.

Tractor Supply Co closed down 0.64% on Friday to $118.45 per share on volume over 936,000 shares. This stock has had a minor drip in price this week after two months of steady gains, with Friday sitting right between the 10- and 22-day price averages of $121.74 and $116.45. The stock is up over 27% for the year with excellent ratings across the board: an A in Technical, Growth, and Momentum Volatility, slipping to B in Quality Value.

If you’ve never been inside a Tractor Supply Co store, it’s not quite what you think. While the company does rent and sell a myriad of farm equipment and parts, the storefronts focus on home improvement. And, like its competitors, stay-at-home orders have treated their business very kindly indeed. With significant room still to grow, this is a good time to snap up shares, as per our AI Top Buy rating.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc closed at $126.05 on Friday, up 1.7% for the day and bringing YTD gains to a comfortable 4.6%. Their final trade volume for the day hit over 4.46 million shares. Our AI has rated this stock B in Technical, A in Growth, A in Momentum Volatility, and C in Quality Value.

Lowe’s hasn’t quite had the “Can you believe it?” year that its competitors have, but it’s a testament to the home improvement industry’s gains that up 4.6% for the year in a quarantine market doesn’t make this stock a standout. After an analyst upgrade, its growth started to catch up with Home Depot, and its recent dip was sharp enough for our AI to rate this pick a Top Buy.

Williams-Sonoma Inc closed up 0.88% on Friday, ending the day at $80.20 per share on volume approaching 1.4 million. This is yet another stock experiencing a short drop after a rapid climb, as the 10- and 22-day price averages of $83.84 and $76.00 can attest. Overall, the stock is up 10.4% YTD, with slightly above average grades of B in Technical, C in Growth, B in Momentum Volatility, and A in Quality Value.

Williams-Sonoma has seen successes this year for the same reason that home improvement retailers have. As people have been stuck at home, cooking, upgrading their kitchenware, and sprucing up their homes have become attractive ideas, and that’s just what their brands specialize in. With a decent drop in share price this last week, investors have one more chance to hop in on the fleeting low(er) price of our AI’s Top Buy.

Top “Essential” Stocks

Domino’s Pizza Inc bumped down 1.2% Friday to $378.15 per share, continuing the stock’s downward trend of the several days as evidenced by the 10-day price average of $382.91. Despite this minor setback, Domino’s is up almost 29% YTD, with solid AI ratings of A in Technical and Momentum Volatility and B in Growth and Quality Value.

Even as much of the market has stumbled, coronavirus has been a great time for the food delivery business. Few companies so exemplify the point as Domino’s. Having gained almost a third in share price for the year, it was inevitable the stock would take a small tumble on reopening – but the strength of the business only makes this a better acquisition opportunity. Once again, our AI rates this stock a Top Buy.

McDonald’s Corporation nudged up 0.9% on Friday to $189.17 on volume over 4.1 million. This slight increase is the first in almost a week, though the stock has been rising more or less steadily for over a month. These gains have been eating away at the stock’s initial near double bear market decrease, bringing McDonald’s to a mere 5.8% down YTD. The stock has an average report card from our AI, coming in with a B in Technical, C in Growth, A in Momentum Volatility, and B in Quality Value.

Restaurants as a whole have generally divided into those who deliver and those who don’t, with a middle ground for those that offer a drive-thru or curbside service. McDonald’s serves all of these demographics, accounting for external food delivery services, and overall has done better than most restaurants with cheap food and a minimal contact setting. With the recent dip bringing this stock down once more, our AI calls this a Top Buy.

Autozone Inc closed up to $1100.51 on Friday, a 0.44% increase for the day, though small gains against the stock’s 7.5% YTD down. With a relatively low volume of 284,000 shares and a slight slip in stock price compared to the 22-day price average of $1118.21, it seems more than anything that the market forgot about this stock after it bounced back from the pandemic market. Our AI has granted this stock a B in Technical, B in Growth, A in Momentum Volatility, and a C in Quality Value.

While individuals have been driving less since social distancing began, reopening has once more flooded the streets with personal transportation vehicles. While Autozone is technically an essential business, with the ability of individuals to travel greatly curbed, their stock price fell off a cliff practically overnight when coronavirus hit. However, they’re quickly gaining on their YTD losses – bringing our AI to rate them a Top Buy opportunity before they skyrocket once more.

Best Buy Companies, Inc closed up 0.66% to $77.76 per share on Friday with a final volume of 2.5 million shares. This stock has had a slip in the past week, with Friday closing down from the 10-day price average of $80.47. This has not helped the company’s YTD 11% down any, either. However, the company is certainly headed for a decent comeback, with our AI granting B’s across the board, from Technical to Quality Value.

Best Buy has been amongst the most responsible of large retailers in its coronavirus response, but that responsibility has come at a cost. The brick-and-mortar electronic goods store has largely closed its doors to any but appointment shoppers; while slowing business, the move has also certainly kept employees and customers safer than an open-doors alternative. Their stock dipped hard when social distancing began, but they have climbed mightily since, and our AI’s Top Buy signals they have plenty of room left to go.

Top Miscellaneous Stock: Just Do It

Nike Inc bumped up 1.3% on Friday to $96.43, ending the day on volume well over 7.4 million shares. This price increase follows a week of decreases, falling 4.4% below the 10-day average of $100.90. However, despite a massive plunge with the rest of the market back in March, Nike is only trailing down 5.7% YTD. Our AI rates this stock B in Technical, C in Growth, A in Momentum Volatility, and C in Quality Value.

If you think of Nike as just a shoe company, you’re missing a significant section of the picture. If you ask yourself why they seem to be taking a side in culture wars, you might just be missing the whole camera. Nike’s key customers are “Henrys” – high earners who aren’t quite rich, but definitely not poor. They target the young and well-off to sell very high-end accessories (that just so happen to be shoes). No many how many of their products get burned, their struggles this year are only about the global economy, and this year’s problems say nothing about their business strength. Once more, they earn a Top Buy from our AI.

