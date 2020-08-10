McDonald’s Sues Former CEO Over Claims He Had 3 Sexual Relationships With Subordinates

TOPLINE

Fast food behemoth McDonald’s sued former chief executive Steve Easterbrook Monday over allegations that he had additional sexual relationships with subordinates, a revelation made possible by an anonymous tipster that led the company to thoroughly investigate his email account.

Former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook, pictured here about a month before his termination from the … [+] company in 2019.

Alyssa Schukar/AP Images for McDonald’s

KEY FACTS

“McDonald’s has now learned that Easterbrook concealed evidence and lied about his wrongdoing,” the company wrote in its complaint, after explaining how he had been fired in November 2019 after learning he had engaged in a sexual relationship over text messages and video with an employee. McDonald’s says it received an anonymous tip in July 2020 that Easterbrook had engaged in a physical sexual relationship with another employee which, upon internal investigation, revealed evidence of relationships he had with two more employees. McDonald’s said the investigation revealed “dozens of nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit photographs and videos of various women, including photographs” of employees that Easterbrook had sent from his work email to his personal email in late 2018 to early 2019. The company says it would not have granted Easterbrook’s severance deal (estimated at about $40 million by Equilar, a compensation consulting firm), if they had been aware of the other relationships with subordinates. In addition to recouping legal fees and damages, McDonald’s wants Easterbrook to return all cash and stock awards from his separation deal. Easterbrook has not commented on the allegations; at the time of his firing, he wrote to employees in an email that, “Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on.”

Crucial quote

“Easterbrook’s silence and lies—a clear breach of the duty of candor—were calculated to induce the Company to separate him on terms much more favorable to him than those the Company would have offered and agreed to had it known the full truth of his behavior,” McDonald’s writes in the complaint.

Key background

According to the New York Times, McDonald’s lawsuit is indicative of a sea change in corporate behavior following the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements. Chris Kempczinski, Easterbrook’s successor, reportedly wrote in a Monday memo to employees that “McDonald’s does not tolerate behavior from any employee that does not reflect our values.” Prior to his November 2019 firing, the British-born Easterbrook had worked at McDonald’s for around two decades.

