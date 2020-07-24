McDonald’s Will Require Face Masks In All U.S. Locations

TOPLINE

McDonald’s will require customers at its 14,000 U.S. restaurants to wear face masks starting Aug. 1, making the fast food chain the latest corporation to implement a mandatory mask policy.

A person wearing a mask walks out of a McDonald’s near a “you must wear a mask” sign at the … [+] restaurant’s entrance on July 24, 2020 in New York City.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

McDonald’s said in a statement it would provide a mask for any customer without one. Patrons who refuse to wear a mask will be taken care of in a “friendly, expedited way” and receive their orders in a pickup area separated from other customers. The company also said it will add panels to protect front- and back-of-house workers. McDonald’s will not open any additional restaurants’ dining rooms for limited indoor service for another 30 days due to the rise of Covid-19 cases in the U.S., though the company noted that this “continues to be an owner/operator-led decision.”

Many major retailers like WalMart, Starbucks and Target have mandated masks in all U.S. locations over the past month. See Forbes’ list of all the retailers with mandatory mask policies.

