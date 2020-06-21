Media Signals Tesla Model Y Quality Issues

Tesla Model Y.

Credit: Tesla

Tesla is facing a tempest of negative media reports on initial deliveries of the Model Y.

Tesla is in the early ramp-up phase of Model Y production, a car which CEO Elon Musk has said he expects to outsell the popular Model 3.

High hopes notwithstanding, initial deliveries of the crossover have been getting tarred by media reports about quality.

A report in Electrek was the catalyst for other headlines, which referenced the report, but concerns about the Model Y’s quality have been simmering since the first deliveries were made in March.

Below are headlines and video reports that have appeared over the last few weeks beginning with a quote from the Electrek report:

“We reported last week on an email Elon Musk sent to employees about Model Y production in which he highlighted the need to reduce rectifications on Model Y vehicles – meaning that the Model Y needs too much work after coming off the production line.”

Tesla has some major Model Y quality issues , Electrek, June 16, 2020

Tesla Can’t Fix This Model Y: Cars Being Delivered With Many Issues, InsideEVs, June 11, 2020

Tesla Model Y Hammered by Quality Problems, The Detroit Bureau, June 17, 2020

5 Model Y Delivery Issues To AVOID!, Ben Sullins (YouTube), Jun 16, 2020

Other YouTube videos, such as this one, have been out there for a while, which provide stark video evidence of a number of quality-control issues.

Some reports come with prosaic headlines but detail quality problems further into the report, like this YouTube report from Kelly Blue Book.

“As for quality issues. Our car’s b-pillar trim doesn’t fit right and neither does this lower bumper trim, the rear door alignment is slightly off, the rear seats are similarly uneven, and there’s a loud rattle coming from the rear somewhere,” said Kelly Blue Book in a summary on its YouTube channel.

Tesla Model Y forums are also filling up with comments about about quality issues (Tesla Motors Club).

But there is pushback too.

A common retort to negative posts on Tesla forums is that there is a “silent majority” that have no outstanding problems with their cars and that people with significant problems are a noisy minority.

And other forum commenters claim that Teslas are over-scrutinized and nitpicked upon delivery and that you can find quality issues with any car upon delivery if you look hard enough.

And there are also upbeat reviews of Tesla and the Model Y, like this video from Edmunds.

Maybe most importantly, the issues have not dampened enthusiasm for the stock with the price topping the $1,000 over the past week.

I asked Tesla for comment but have yet to receive a response.

Source