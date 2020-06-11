Mediterranean Sea Without Mediterranean Climate May Be A Thing, New Study Finds

This picture taken on May 13, 2020, shows a general view of the town of Budva, on the Adriatic coast … [+] of Montenegro. (Photo by SAVO PRELEVIC / AFP) (Photo by SAVO PRELEVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Global warming is making Mediterranean’s signature climate harsher, with potentially negative effects on tourism and agriculture in the region.

The American management consulting firm McKinsey has just released the latest of its case studies on climate risk, focusing on the Mediterranean communities and economies. The analysis, called A Mediterranean basin without a Mediterranean climate?, shows the potential consequences of a changing climate for livability and workability in the area.

“By 2050, many parts of the Mediterranean, including agricultural lands, are expected to see drought condition for at least six months of the year on average and the number of days considered too hot for a beach holiday are projected to increase, which could put tourism at risk,” says Hauke Engel, partner in McKinsey’s Sustainability Practice and one of the report authors.

They chose the Mediterranean because of its exposure to extreme weather events. The region is indeed expected to see particularly strong increases in drought and heat, which make it one of the leading-edge examples of climate change risk.

Since the late 19th century, the mean temperature in the Mediterranean basin has increased 1.4 degrees Celsius, compared with the global average of 1.1 degrees, and is projected to increase by an additional 1.5 degrees by 2050. As a consequence, the number of days with a maximum temperature above 37 degrees will increase and even double in northern Africa, southern Spain and Turkey.

There will be more droughts in Italy, Portugal, Spain, Greece and Turkey, as well as wildfires in the Iberian Peninsula. Water stress will become a great issue in Greece, Morocco, and Spain. Diseases like the infections caused by West Nile virus will spread more easily, as researchers have already projected. The Mediterranean signature climate will likely end.

According to the study, agriculture (and wine production in particular) could decline as the Mediterranean climate changes. Adaptation strategies, however, can help both crops and tourism benefit from a longer summer.

In a higher emissions and lower mitigation scenario and absent an adaptation response, climate change could put hundreds of millions of lives, trillions of dollars of economic activity, and the world’s physical and natural capital at risk.

Engel says that integrating climate risk into decision making is one of the main challenges ahead. “This will require changes in mindsets, operating models, and processes,” he adds. “All key business and policy decisions need to be examined through the lens of climate change.”

While climate science tells us that further hazards can only be stopped by achieving zero net greenhouse gas emissions, adaptation is now urgent. And there are many opportunities to do so – such as cooling shelters or drought-resistant crops – that should be prioritized so to profit from the situation. Notably, government spending on renewables creates more jobs per million dollars invested than spending on fossil fuels.

“Climate action will and is already having a positive impact on economies through reducing further build-up of risk that would have adverse impacts on economies,” Engel says.

“Furthermore, there does not have to be a tradeoff between positive economic impact and emission reductions. Many low-carbon investments could stimulate growth and create jobs as or more effectively as environmentally neutral (or harmful) investments.”

