Meet 30 Black Owned Businesses You Can Support In 2021

This year we have seen an unprecedented amount of focus on the black community in various countries around the world after the tragic death of George Floyd. There has been significant support across business, politics, and media however to drive the equality desired many of these efforts will have to continue beyond 2020. One of the most impactful ways to positively impact these communities is through supporting businesses founded by black founders who can then positively impact their communities. Alongside the UK Black Business Show team, we have selected 30 black-owned businesses across a range of industries and sizes positioned to grow and do well in 2021 that you can support.

Afrocenchix Founders Courtesy of Afrocenchix

Afrocenchix

Website: www.afrocenchix.com

Award-winning Afro Hair Care brand using natural and ethical ingredients.

Founder of Alaran Courtesy of Alaran

ALARAN

Website: www.alaran.co.uk

Luxury home fragrance brand selling hand poured scented candles created using traditional artisan techniques.

BebeGarcon Courtesy of BebeGarcon

Bébégarçon

Website: www.bebegarconclothing.com

Unique streetwear fashion brand founded by four friends after an unexpected event during university.

Founders of Belovd Courtesy of Belovd

Belovd Agency

Website: www.belovd.agency

Belovd agency is a DEI and representation partnership, providing education, training and strategy for the advancement of all intersections of humanity in the workplace.

Founders of Benjart Courtesy of Benjart

Benjart

Website: www.benjart.com

Benjart is a premium UK street fashion company with strong local roots and global appeal

Founders of Black Ballad Courtesy of Black Ballad

Black Ballad

Website: www.blackballad.co.uk

Black Ballad is a media and data company for black women in Britain and beyond

Founder of Black Girl Gamers Courtesy of Black Girl Gamers

Black Girl Gamers

Website: linktr.ee/theblackgirlgamers

An award winning community based platform that advocates for diversity, inclusion and equity in the Gaming industry.

Byooti Co-Founders Courtesy of Byooti

Byooti

Website: www.byooti.co

Subscription box of hair, skin and wellness treats.

Founder of Casey Elisha Books Courtesy of Casey Elisha Books

Casey Elisha Books

Website: www.caseyelishabooks.com

London based children’s author, best known for her debut title, Love Thy Fro, focusing on enhancing diversity in children’s literature.

Founders of Clamp Agency Courtesy of Clamp Agency

Clamp Agency

Website: www.clampagency.com

Clamp Digital Agency is an innovative powerhouse creating contemporary phygital and digital experiences.

Founders of Crown Rose Courtesy of Crown Rose

Crown Rose

Website: https://shop.crownroseuk.com/

African print swimwear brand fusing the traditional aspects of cultural prints from Africa with contemporary swimwear designs.

Enum Cosmetics Founder Courtesy of Enum Cosmetics

Enum Cosmetics

Website: www.enumcosmetics.com

London based cosmetics brand founded by beauty enthusiast Gina Nipah.

Her Definition Founder Courtesy of Her Definition

Her Definition

Website: www.herdefinition.co.uk

Bridal hair salon for textured hair and emerging celebrity hairstylist.

In Other News founder Courtesy of In Other News

In Other News

Website: www.inothernews.uk

Online collection of stories that highlight the positive contributions to society and culture through Events, PR and Creative content.

JJamiePhotography Founder Courtesy of JJamiePhotography

J.Jamie Photography

Website: www.jjamiephotography.com

International wedding studio run by London wedding photographer Jamie Adeogunwoye specializing in weddings, events, portraiture and lifestyle photography.

Kai Collective founder Courtesy of Kai Collective

Kai Collective

Website: www.kaicollective.com

London-based womenswear brand of attainable clothing with luxury aesthetics, intentionally crafted to make women feel like their most confident selves.

Lendoe Founder Courtesy of Lendoe

Lendoe

Website: www.lendoe.com

The UK’s first online lender solely focused on entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities.

Founder of Life Talks Courtesy of Life Talks

Life Talks

Website: twitter.com/LifeTalksUk

A platform to inspire young entrepreneurs to follow their dreams. The platform has had speakers such as Karen Civil, Lenny ‘Kodak Lens’ Santiago, Swizz Beatz, Yvette Noel-Schure, and Shayla Cowan.

Marv Brown Films founder Courtesy of Marv Brown Films

Marv Brown Films

Website: instagram.com/marvbrownfilms

A creative video production company based in London.

Founder of ODF Clothing Courtesy of ODF Clothing

ODF Clothing

Website: www.odfclothing.com

A fashion brand that bridges the gap in the industry by celebrating inclusivity.

Olufemi Photography founder Courtesy of Olufemi Photography

Olufemi Photography

Website: www.olufemiphotography.com

Photography business specialising in capturing the first year of a child’s journey.

Property Cohort founders Courtesy of Property Cohort

Property Cohort

Website: www.propertycohort.co.uk

Property Cohort is an information hub created by property professionals, focused on providing unbiased practical advice and services to investors and first time buyers.

Rum Remedy founder Courtesy of Rum Remedy

Rum Remedy

Website: www.rumremedy.co.uk

An alcoholic beverage provider, producing a wide range of refreshing Caribbean rum punch products.

Social Fixt founder Courtesy of Social Fixt

Social Fixt

Website: www.socialfixt.org

Recruitment and job-board platform aiming to connect black talent to career opportunities within the creative industry with a combined reach of 20,000, with resources ranging from CV workshops to mentorship

Stock Pickers Academy founder Courtesy of Stock Pickers Academy

Stock Pickers Academy

Website: www.stockpickersacademy.com

Educational platform and community of experienced and inexperienced stock market traders.

The Curve Catwalk founder The Curve Catwalk

The Curve Catwalk

Website: www.thecurvecatwalk.com

The UK’s first dance class specifically dedicated to Plus Size Women

Touchline Fracas founder Courtesy of Daniel Sofoluke

Touchline Fracas

Website: www.touchlinefracas.co.uk

Sports media platform offering analysis intellect, candor and comedy.

Tribal Unicorn founder Courtesy of Tribal Unicorn

Tribal Unicorn

Website: www.tribal-unicorn.com

Luxurious hand-made and hand-poured, organic, scented, glitter wax melts and candles.

Ugly Tribe founders Courtesy of Ugly Tribe

Ugly Tribe

Website: www.uglytribe.org

Understanding Girls Like You (U.G.L.Y. Tribe) is an organisation aimed at supporting young women aged 16-30 from underrepresented and marginalised groups through a series of self-development workshops, corporate mentoring and coaching.

Uncle John’s Bakery founder Courtesy of Uncle John’s Bakery

Uncle John’s Bakery

Website: www.theunclejohnsbakery.com

Uncle John’s Bakery is an Afro Caribbean, Ghanaian Specialist Bakery established over 25 years ago making bread and cakes just the way it was done in Ghana 100’s of years ago

Wealth8 founders Courtesy of Wealth8

Wealth8

Website: www.wealth-8.com

Wealth8 is a digital wealth and investment service – designed to provide easy and affordable access to wealth creation opportunities and targeted at black and multi-ethnic communities in the UK.

This article is part of a series featuring underrepresented people making a difference. You can find more articles (click here) and if you have a story to tell or want to be updated as soon as new features are released get in touch via Twitter @TommyASC91

