Meet The ‘Crocodile’ That Walked On Two Legs Over 100 Million Years Ago

This artist’s rendering shows what B. grandis may have looked like.

Anthony Romilio / The University of Queensland.

Modern-day crocodiles have a reputation for lazing in the sun or swimming slowly through the water. But some of their ancestors may have run on two legs – somewhat like Tyrannosaurus rex.

The new theory is based off of extremely well-preserved tracks found near what is now Sacheon City in South Korea. The footprints may have belonged to a previously unknown ancestor of modern-day crocodiles that walked on two legs, an international team of scientists recently reported in Scientific Reports. The researchers named the track-maker Batrachopus grandis, though no remains of this ancient reptile have been found yet.

It’s a controversial interpretation but – if it’s true – B. grandis is the first known member of this ancient crocodile family to walk with a two-legged gait during the Cretaceous Period.

The B. grandis tracks are similar in shape to older footprints found in Spain and Korea. However, those tracks were smaller, had thinner digits, and belonged to an ancient reptile that definitely walked on four legs.

A few factors led the researchers to conclude that B. grandis walked on its two hind legs instead of all fours like other members of the croc family. First, there are no imprints from the crocodiles’ tails dragging behind them. The prints are also close together and in a straight line, which is consistent with bipedal animals’ tracks. Lastly, the team didn’t see any front footprints – just back ones.

The team found nearly 100 footprints so well preserved that some of them showed indentation patterns … [+] from the ancient reptiles’ skin.

Kyung Soo Kim / Chinju National University of Education

Each of the B. grandis tracks is between 7 and 9.5 inches long. Based on the footprints’ size, the researchers speculate that this new species of ancient crocodile measured up to 10 feet long from snout to tail. The footprints also seem to show that the ancient reptile landed on the flat part of its foot, much like modern humans.

They likely had a gait similar to an ostrich or T. Rex, Martin Lockley, one of the co-authors on the paper and an emeritus professor of paleontology at the University of Colorado at Denver, told BBC News.

