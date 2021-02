Cole is the founder of Slutty Vegan, a plant-based burger joint in Atlanta. She is also a philanathropist; in 2020, she partnered with Clark Atlanta University to provide the children of police brutality victim Rayshard Brooks $600,000 in scholarships to the historically black university. “Yes, the food is good,” Cole told Forbes at the time, “but it’s bigger than food. We’re putting our money where our mouth is.”

Source