Michelle Edgar On Music Unites Virtual Music Academy For Highschoolers

Traditional summer programs may be on hold for youth across the nation, but Music Unites is making sure highschoolers can still access community, empowerment and education through music. Music Unites: Summer 2020 MusicVersity features professors and performers such as Grammy Award winning producer and songwriter Linda Perry, Grammy nominated artist Jon Batiste, artist duo Social House (SB Projects), Compton-based artist Channel Tres, and executives from ROC Nation, Columbia and Live Nation.

Music Unites was founded by music industry veteran and VP of Brand Marketing at Epic Records, Michelle Edgar. “The CUSD has helped us scale across a handful of schools in their district through our after-school music programs and prioritized bringing top-level teaching instruction along with renowned artists and industry leaders to provide students with MusicVersity workshops to provide students once in a lifetime opportunities and inspire the next generation of young leaders,” says Edgar. The summer program will feature classes such as “Major Label Life”, “Streaming Services”, “Digital Branding”, and “Pop/Rock Vocal Technique” taught by Taylor Swift’s musical director, David Cook. Registration is open to 9th – 12th grade students from high schools across the country, in partnership with the Compton Unified School District (CUSD).

Edgar founded the non-profit in hopes of giving the gift of music to youth across the country just as she had experienced growing up. “Music is one of the most powerful tools to impact change and it always has been an integral part of my life as my passion and purpose. As a trained concert pianist, I experienced first-hand the importance of my music education which shaped my life and influenced so many aspects of my career to this day. Since the age of five, music was my passion and I was drawn to the piano. My parents supported my talent development by having me attend Manhattan School of Music and Northwestern University where I studied with Ursula Oppens. Music was not only my passion but the discipline, training as well as a form of self-expression, mentorship and leadership training significantly shaped my career trajectory as I had the opportunity to study with best-in-class instructors and perform around the world. I wanted to give the same gift my parents had given me and provide students who didn’t have access to the same opportunities and access to top educators and teaching instruction as well as the resources to further their music development,” explained Edgar.

“My philanthropic passion is inevitable and giving back and building community is what I do naturally each and every day. It became my calling to serve the community and transform students’ lives through the power of music. At the time, I was an editor at WWD and remember watching a 60 Minutes segment on El Sistema and Gustavo Dudahmel’s journey. That was my a-ha moment and since that day I’ve built Music Unites to what it is today empowering youth through music across the country and providing the best-in-class music education and after-school programs along with teaching students about the careers in the business through our MusicVersity programs. I am inspired by all the students who have been impacted through our programs and been inspired by their tremendous growth watching them blossom in high school through college and pursuing their dreams as an artist or music executive.”

Edgar has taken Music Unites Youth Choir to perform at Carnegie Hall to going into the studio to record with Swizz Beatz, to workshops at the Harlem Jazz Museum with Jon Batiste to performing for Quincy Jones at the Tribeca Film Festival and having her students perform at the Annie premiere. For Edgar going digital wasn’t just a pivot it was must as music provides a creative outlet and space for students to express themselves. “It is proven to impact and positively impact performance across the board. It’s crucial for students to be engaged with creative learning, especially during these challenging times where they are limited with what they have access to,” said Edgar.

At the start of the pandemic, Music Unites partner at the Compton Unified School District came to them expressing the importance and priority of music education in the district and felt this offering would help students stay engaged and focused. So they launched the MusicVersity Summer program for students across the country to engage virtually with top industry leaders and artists for the next month. The free programming will include a series of online, music production, education and career development workshops that are open to any high school student to learn the basics of the music business, digital music, talent management and live music, as well as one-on-one virtual teaching instruction. Hearing from professors and performers such as Grammy Award winning producer and songwriter Linda Perry, Grammy nominated artist Jon Batiste, artist duo Social House (SB Projects) as well as Grace Weber and executives from RocNation, Live Nation to Azoff will provide students with first-hand knowledge and experiences that will inspire them on their career trajectory by learning from leading mentors.

While the future school year remains uncertain, Music Unites is continuing to find ways to to virtually come together with other likeminded groups such as the Grammy Coalition and VH1 Save the Music. “We are preparing to continue this virtual educational journey which is exciting as it has given us the opportunity to test and scale to impact as many students across the country,” Edgar shared. Students across the nation can sign up for MusicVersity for free here.

