All You Need To Know About The Microsoft AZ-400 Certification Exam

So, you’re thinking of becoming an Azure DevOps Engineer and wonder what certification can land you a lucrative job in this field?

Well, you don’t have to look any further than the test coded AZ-400 that is offered by Microsoft themselves!

AZ-400 is the only hurdle that you need to pass to become a Microsoft certified DevOps Engineer Expert and in this article, we’ll be discussing all the information you need to know about this valuable certification.

https://www.examcollection.net/

Microsoft Certified: DevOps Engineer Expert

As you already know, the Microsoft Certified: DevOps Engineer Expert is the certification you earn upon the completion of AZ-400 exam, which is officially known as Designing and Implementing Microsoft DevOps Solutions, validates a professional’s ability to successfully integrate IT operations and development skills and tools to enhance customer experience and engagement.

The content covered through this assessment, as mentioned by Microsoft on their official page, is as follows:

https://www.certbolt.com/exams-video-training/md-100-microsoft

Implementation of analytics and monitoring infrastructure to understand the status of applications;

Developing a strategy to aid scalability and reliable long term performance;

Creating suitable authorization functionality and establishing systems to handle sensitive information;

Establishing version control management systems;

Assisting effective interaction for stakeholders, employees, and team members;

Deploying continuous integration;

https://www.certbolt.com/exams-video-training/ms-100-microsoft

Defining continuous delivery and release management policy.

For a detailed breakdown of the test objectives and their weights, you can visit the official AZ-400 exam page and refer to the Skills Measured documentation.

When it comes to the structure outline of AZ-400, in the actual assessment, you can expect anywhere from 40 to 60 questions that you will have to answer within 180 minutes.

By the way, this Microsoft exam will cost you 165 USD so you might want to pass it in the first try to avoid unnecessary expenses.

https://www.certbolt.com/exams-video-training/ms-101-microsoft

Where Can I Find Study Materials for AZ-400?

Microsoft Learn is the most reliable platform when it comes to studying for Microsoft related certification exams.

Through this portal, you can get all the reading materials, control questions, and labs.

If self-learning isn’t something that works for you, you could opt for paid instructor-led courses.

In addition, you can also prepare yourself by reading whitepapers and scholarly articles about Microsoft Azure.

Joining online communities and forums that discuss AZ-400 is also a great way to engage with fellow candidates and colleagues who’ve already taken this assessment.

https://www.certbolt.com/md-100-dumps

What Do I Get Through This?

Before enrolling in AZ-400 assessment, the golden question that many aspirants have is ‘What will I get in return by completing this expert-level certification?’

Well, as far as the money goes, according to PayScale, you’ll be getting an average salary of $98,597 if you’re a DevOps Engineer with Microsoft Azure skills.

Other job roles that directly use Azure DevOps Engineering skills include a Site Reliability Engineer, Software Engineer, and Azure Cloud Platform Engineer.

https://www.certbolt.com/microsoft-certification-dumps

Conclusion

Although still a new kid on the block, the demand for DevOps skilled Engineers is increasing at an alarming rate.

If you’re interested in making a career as one, especially as a Microsoft Azure DevOps Engineer, then the Microsoft AZ-400 certification examwill assist you with this, highlighting your resume from the rest of the crowd.