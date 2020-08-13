‘Mirror’s Edge’ Inspired VR Parkour Platformer ‘STRIDE’ Gets A Beta Test (But You Don’t Have Long To Apply)

STRIDE Joy Way

Beta applications for the upcoming VR parkour game STRIDE are now open, but only for a limited time.

The test, which developer Joy Way has said is an unplanned, impromptu test of the game, will only run for two days for those who get in. It’s a remarkably hush-hush affair as well, as not only is it subject to an NDA, the entire game will be revoked from your Steam account after the beta has ended. Of course, you can still buy and play it once it releases into Steam early access later this month.

STRIDE is easily my most anticipated upcoming VR title. Mirror’s Edge is one of my all-time favourite games, with the sense of speed and freedom running over its pristine rooftops being unmatched by anything else since. STRIDE is differing slightly from Mirror’s Edge by featuring a larger emphasis on gunplay and combat, but the VR implementation of the parkour itself still looks remarkably slick.

The STRIDE beta’s applications end in, at the time of writing, 36 hours time. The beta itself will end two days after that.

