Misinformation About HPV Vaccine Goes “Viral” In Thousands Of Facebook Posts

When it comes to health and medical misinformation, social media is seeing its day. And by “day,” I mean Groundhog Day. Vaccine misinformation has thrived on social media, in large part due to celebrity influence, fearmongering, and tugging at heartstrings using videos, individual stories, and virtual congregating online. The last few decades brought to light the concerns (debunked in countless large studies) that vaccines are the cause of autism spectrum disorders in toddlers and children. More recent years have raised concerns about the vaccine to prevent HPV, or human papillomavirus. This vaccine, given as two doses six months apart, is recommended for 9- to 16-year-olds, and is approved in individuals up to age 45, to prevent genital warts, cervical, anal and uterine cancer, and cancers of the head and neck. While the concern for the vaccine-autism spectrum connection is not an issue in this age group, concerns related to sexual promiscuity, permanent injury, or risk of other viral infections has led to increasing skepticism and decreasing numbers of teens and young adults receiving the HPV vaccine. The HPV vaccine has been found to be effective in reducing risks of multiple cancers in early and late adulthood. Despite this, it remains controversial, with fewer than 40% of eligible teens receiving the vaccine in the U.S. each year.

Dr. Monique Luisi, Assistant Professor of Strategic Communications at the Missouri School of Journalism, embarked on a two-part research study to better understand how the misinformation regarding the HPV vaccine gets disseminated, specifically on Facebook. Both of these papers were published in Vaccine; the first in the June 2020 issue. This first paper assessed all Facebook posts regarding the HPV vaccine in the first decade after its approval for use (2006-2016). The analysis then looked at how many posts discussed the vaccine, and how much engagement each post received. From a social media standpoint, the term “engagement” is a metric that measures not only how many people see a post, but how many also “like” a post, “share” a post, and “follow,” in this case, the post’s Facebook, page. In total, Dr. Luisi identified over 6,500 Facebook posts related to the HPV vaccine. Of these, over 47% expressed “barriers,” or concerns, regarding the vaccine, and under 20% expressed benefits. In 45% of the posts, a negative tone about the vaccine was expressed. The post with the most engagement, an anti-HPV vaccine post, had 11,000 reactions, 6,100 comments, and 329,000 shares. Over time, negative posts with high engagement developed momentum.

A follow-up study by Dr. Luisi, published in the January 2021 issue of Vaccine, found that the risks and negative commentary about the HPV vaccine were amplified over time. Posts amplifying risks and negative effects of the vaccine received significantly more attention than positive posts, and this phenomenon grew as posts expanded engagement. Dr. Luisi discussed the distinction between the two studies: “The first paper focuses on the health belief model. People assess perceptions about the condition, susceptibility to HPV infection, notion of severity of HPV infection, and assessed barriers [risks] of the infection versus the vaccine. If people think the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the barriers, they would get it.” The more recent paper, however, looks at risk amplification, which is a virtual social media megaphone expanding negative information, seemingly exponentially. “The more dramatic [negative] posts led to more significant engagement, with continued momentum over the years,” said Dr. Luisi. And while “negative posts beget negative posts, positive posts were less likely to beget as many positive posts.”

As most of us are well aware, Dr. Luisi notes that “social media can be a place for catharsis, but when it comes down to it, people do listen to experts individually. It’s fast and efficient, but may not always be effective.” She uses a great analogy of kids on a playground: “When it comes to negative information, bad rumors travel quickly.” Those kids who were in a scuffle can escalate their negative feelings towards one another just by hearing others talk, getting goaded to start a fight, and very likely hearing some exaggerated claims about one another. “But when the kids confront each other directly,” states Dr. Luisi, “their differences can be cleared up more rationally and realistically.” While this approach can backfire, it’s important to remember to check one’s source, or source of a source, or source of a source of a source, when taking in any information. Especially on social media. Or the playground.

