Mississippi Legislature Votes To Abandon State Flag Featuring Confederate Icon

TOPLINE

The Mississippi state legislature on Sunday passed a bill to scrap their 126-year-old state flag, which features the notorious Confederate flag as part of its design, which Gov. Tate Reeve has said he’ll sign.

The Mississippi state flag flies over the Mississippi State Capitol building in Jackson, Mississippi … [+] on June 28, 2020. – Lawmakers in Mississippi voted on June 28 to remove the Confederate battle standard from the state flag, after nationwide protests drew renewed attention to symbols of the United States’ racist past. (Photo by Rory Doyle / AFP) (Photo by RORY DOYLE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

KEY FACTS

The flag has long been a point of controversy in the state, which is 37% Black, and has come under unprecedented scrutiny in the aftermath of the George Floyd protests, in which many Confederate monuments and symbols have been torn down either legally or extrajudicially. The bill passed the GOP-controlled legislature by wide margins, with the Mississippi House of Representatives voting in favor 91 to 23 on Sunday morning, and the Senate voting for it 37 to 14 later in the evening. House Speaker Philip Gunn, a Republican who authored the bill, declared, “today, the future has taken root in the present. Today, we and the rest of the nation can look on our state with new eyes, with pride and hope.” “As an African American man born in 1958, I grew up as a child of the Civil Rights Movement,” said Democratic Rep. Robert Johnson. “All the things I heard from those men at the podium – that none of us went up to speak about because we’ve been saying it for years – but all those things they talked about, we’ve been feeling for years.” Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said on Saturday, “if they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it,” calling the flag “divisive” and saying it’s “time to end” the generations-old debate over it.

Key Quote

“Our State faces serious economic impact if we continue flying our current flag,” said Rep. Jody Steverson, a Republican, days before the vote, adding that the flag “doesn’t unite all the people of Mississippi but divides us.”

Chief Critic

State Sen. Chris McDaniel, a Republican, was one of the bill’s most ardent critics. “No issue has animated Mississippians the way this one has,” he said Thursday, claiming he received “not one email, not 10 emails. Thousands of emails. Thousands of phone calls,” about the vote. He called the effort to change the flag an “orchestrated movement” and “nonsense.”

News Peg

The vote represents a significant and rapid shift in the attitudes of some Republican lawmakers towards racist symbols and monuments. The move comes after similar actions from Republicans in other states, such as Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, who removed a Confederate statue from a public park earlier this month.

What To Watch For

The bill requires the flag to be removed within 15 days and for the establishment of a 9-member commission charged with choosing a new design. The flag will lose the Confederate battle flag but must contain the slogan “In God We Trust.” The commission will hold public forums to allow citizens to weigh in, and a flag design will be submitted by September 14. The flag will then be voted on in November, and if it fails to pass, a new design will be submitted to the legislature in 2021.

Source